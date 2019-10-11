New LGBTQ+ Platform Launches to Create a Global Resource for Inclusivity

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the LGBTQ+ community commemorates National Coming Out Day today; an exciting new LGBTQ resource has been launched to the public to foster global inclusivity.

Gayther is a platform tailored for the LGBTQ+ community, featuring inclusive businesses, services and events, as well as country information, guides and community resources.

Gayther - National Coming Out Day

"Although there is a wide range of quality services and resources available to the LGBTQ+ community, it all felt a little disjointed and requires a lot of research to find what you want," says Peter Williams, founder of Gayther. "We wanted to create a space where people of all genders and sexual orientations could go to discover quality services, explore community content, support inclusive businesses, services and events and even make some friends!"

Many of the stories, articles and services on Gayther are tailored for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but ultimately, it's all about inclusion. The site can be used by everyone and anyone and will represent a truly global service, including 233 countries and 435 regional areas.

Gayther has been designed to be colourful (featuring the rainbow flag colours throughout) with positive, inclusive language and fun, interactive features.

Users can browse extensive community-related information with relevant and up to date data such as guides to marriage and civil unions, a worldwide equality index, LGBTQ+ dollar and population indexes for the various countries and regions. Gayther can also be used to find community groups and clubs locally, regionally or anywhere you travel!

Gayther.com is not just about advocating for inclusive businesses, services and events but hopes to help the world to see and understand the diverse and amazing individuals that make up this exceptional community from every country, race and religion across the globe.

"As attitudes have changed over the past 50 years, more people have the freedom to be their true self without fear of persecution, and more people have come to know someone in their life that identifies as LGBTQ+," says Peter Williams. "Our aim is to help the world realise that our gender or sexual identifiers are not the only things that define who we are. Our hope in building Gayther was not only to help connect LGBTQ+ individuals across the world but also to demystify and share inspiring stories from real individuals in the community."

For advertisers, Gayther represents an opportunity for businesses, services and events to reach out to new audiences and be associated with a fun and interactive platform with a feel-good attitude.

As part of this quirky, positive approach, Gayther developed a mascot for the platform. Hapi the Hyena was chosen because, like many of the individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, hyenas are also greatly misunderstood and misrepresented.

"We want to be a global resource now and long into the future," says Peter Williams, "a go-to space where people can come regularly to find new information and connect in new ways. We will be continuously evolving to be as relevant and helpful as possible and welcome any and all feedback and ideas from the wider LGBTQ+ community."

Advertisers that sign up before 31 October 2019 can save up to 50% off the R.R.P with plans starting from as low as 1 dollar per month. Go to https://gayther.com/promote/bepart for more information.

Media Contact:

Peter Williams

226129@email4pr.com

447578517586

SOURCE Gayther

Related Links

https://gayther.com

