New Library Opens in Manassas Park, Virginia

MANASSAS PARK, Va., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Manassas Park, VA and Library Systems & Services (LS&S) have partnered to open the brand-new Manassas Park City Library (MPCL). The new library provides high quality learning and enrichment to the fast-growing and innovative community.

"I am incredibly excited about having opened the City's first ever Library and am thankful for the hard work of City staff and LS&S who made this happen so quickly during a national pandemic. It has been a long time in the making for our City to provide direct library services to our community. We could not have done it without the expertise and support of LS&S who helped us: design the library layout, develop and implement a staffing plan, acquired all needed materials, designed our technology solutions, and for helping us gain acceptance into the Library of Virginia System and securing State funding. They have been a great partner with us all the way. While we are excited about opening our interim neighborhood library, we cannot wait to open our permanent downtown library in 2023. With the help of LS&S, we will create a library properly integrated to a modern commercial town center. We welcome all to come visit us!"

The Manassas Park City Library is located in Bloom's Park, amidst the walking paths and green space. Plans include a move to a larger, permanent space in downtown Manassas Park in 2023.

To ensure the safety of library guests and staff, MPCL will be open on an appointment only basis. Please call 703.335.8842 for more information or visit https://manassasparkcitylibrary.org.

"We are proud to partner with Manassas Park leaders to bring a brand-new library to residents," said Todd Frager, LS&S Chief Executive Officer. "Manassas Park is a community on the move and the Manassas Park City Library provides print and digital material, programs and services tailored to community needs and desires. Libraries have long been neighborhood anchors and the heart of communities and we look forward to MPCL being a valued community asset where all can come to learn, discover, create, and connect."

Library Systems & Services (LS&S) partners with communities to provide more public library services than any system in the country. Leveraging its patron-centric model, LS&S serves more than four million visitors each year while providing over five million programs. For more than 35 years, LS&S has focused on a single mission: Helping communities flourish through enhanced public library service. With over 140 master-degreed library professionals and deep expertise in public library strategy, best practices and innovation, LS&S powers strong libraries and strong communities.

