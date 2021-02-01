New Life Hiking Spa in Vermont Lands #21 in the Top 100 List by Spas of America, Despite Being Temporarily Closed Due to Covid19

KILLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While spa tourists have not been able to travel as much as they would have liked last year, the annual Spas of America "Top 100 Spas" was released in January announcing the 2020 winners. New Life Hiking Spa placed #1 in Vermont and #21 overall in the annual list which can be found on Healthy Living + Travel.

New Life Hiking Spa, chosen #1 in Vermont and #21 overall in the the TOP 100 SPAS of 2020 by Spas of America

"Although the events of the past year have temporarily suspended operations of America's favorite wellness vacations, New Life Hiking Spa's history and loyal following over the past four-plus decades still has it ranked as one of the favorite wellness destinations," says Spas of America president, Craig Oliver. "This is a remarkable achievement considering New Life was not open for the 2020 season. However, this beloved vacation remained top of mind for wellness consumers seeking a healthy spa vacation set in nature."

New Life Hiking Spa was founded in 1978 by Jimmy LeSage, M.S. and is known as one of the pioneers in the industry. Over the past 40 years, New Life Hiking Spa's mission has been to give guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a nature-based vacation that offers complete wellness programming and the tools to continue on a healthy path once they return home by providing an all-inclusive and affordable getaway. New Life has consistently run retreats every May through September in the Green Mountains of Vermont and also has operated winter retreats in Tortola and Nicaragua.

"The North American spa and wellness industry was devastated by the events of the past year," said Mr. Oliver. "Many spas have been forced to close, reduce staff, and operate at a reduced capacity. On the bright side, at Spas of America, we are seeing strong interest from consumers who are searching for relaxation, mental health, wellness and escape. We have no doubt North American spas will rise to meet this challenge in the year ahead," he added.

"We are thrilled that even during a year we were not able to open for an entire season, we still have placed on this prestigious list and have continued to receive incredible interest from our past guests and industry publications," commented Kathleen LeSage, co-owner of New Life Hiking Spa. "It has been a difficult year in the hospitality/wellness industry, and Jimmy and I are incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement we have received to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."

About New Life Hiking Spa

More than four decades ago, New Life was founded by Jimmy LeSage, M.S. who decided to take an empty ski lodge during the summer months and turn it into a retreat. Located where the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail meet, New Life Hiking Spa was created to provide world-class hiking for guests seeking wellness in nature. The retreat combines hiking and nature walks with spa services, yoga, fitness classes and healthy food while providing the most affordable and comprehensive program in the wellness retreat industry.

In addition to being listed as #21 for 2020, New Life Hiking Spa was ranked #1 on the Spas of America list for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. New Life was listed as the #1 Destination Spa in America for the 2016 Travel + Leisure Magazine Awards, and USA Today's 10 Best Health & Wellness Vacations for five consecutive years (2016 – 2020).

Typically, New Life is open from mid-spring through early fall, when hiking is at its peak in Central Vermont. New Life was closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and is closely monitoring the situation for the upcoming 2021 season. In the meantime, New Life Hiking Spa is offering individual wellness coaching for those wanting to learn how to create a wellness experience in their own home. More information can be found on "New Life at Home" by visiting https://newlifehikingspa.com/wellness-consulting/.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Lesage

802-353-0895

[email protected]

SOURCE New Life Hiking Spa