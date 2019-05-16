New Life Hiking Spa Opens Today for the 42nd Summer of Providing Wellness Vacations in the Green Mountains of Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1978 and open during the peak hiking season of mid-May through early fall, New Life Hiking Spa has been offering wellness vacations in the Green Mountains of Vermont for over four decades. From the beginning, New Life's mission has been to provide affordable, all-inclusive wellness retreats using hiking and nature as the focal point of the program.

Getting back to nature and using mountains instead of a treadmill, is what sets this hiking, wellness and weight loss retreat apart. Three levels of professionally guided hikes are offered every day to accommodate the guests' diverse levels of fitness. Twenty-one weekly hikes and nature walks provide guests an authentic Vermont hiking experience.

The theme of getting back to nature carries over into New Life Hiking Spa's food philosophy. The program advocates a respect for the nutritional value of whole food, as well as its origin, seasonality, availability and freshness. Three meals a day are prepared fresh, on site, and created by a team of professional chefs who specialize in whole foods.

In addition to the award-winning hiking program, healthy food, and wellness programming, New Life also offers guests holistic massages set in a casual, accepting, come-as-you are environment. One massage or reflexology service is included with each three night stay.

Three different lengths of stay are available to allow even the busiest person to fit a wellness vacation into their schedule. New Life offers a 3-10 night Jump Start Getaway, an 11-20 night Weight Loss Retreat, and a 21+ night Extended Stay Wellness Retreat. Nightly rates range from $229-$269 per person, per night. All rates include a private room with a private bath, three meals a day, healthy snacks, daily guided hikes, all fitness and wellness classes, evening activities, and massages.

New Life Hiking Spa has been recognized by many leading industry publications as one of the most affordable, all-inclusive top wellness vacations in North America. The "summer camp" retreat atmosphere makes New Life extremely comfortable for guests to visit on their own. The longer stays tend to be the most popular due to their affordability.

New Life Hiking Spa's 2019 season is May 16 – September 30 and reservations are currently being accepted. Reservations can be made online at https://www.newlifehikingspa.com or by calling 802-353-2954.

