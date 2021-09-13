New Life Insurance Can Pay off Your Mortgage, Send your Kids to College and Even Shoot Your Ashes into Space

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyshbox, a fully digital disruptor in the life insurance market debuted today. Wyshbox is available through a sleek website, iOS app, and their Android app will be launching later this month. This new financial protection resource provides customizable term life insurance coverage starting as low as $9 per month for $150,000 in life insurance.

"Let's face it - life insurance has a lot of misconceptions - it's too complicated and isn't something you're excited to tell your friends about," said Wyshbox Founder and Head of Purpose and Vision, Alex Matjanec. "We spoke with thousands of consumers to create a life insurance company that is simple, flexible and protects things that truly matter to them. This can be practical things like covering debts, to the non-traditional, like ensuring a cushy life for your pets, or hiring your favorite musician to sing at your funeral."

Simply download Wyshbox from the app store or visit Wyshbox.com and start making "Wyshes," the areas of your financial life you want to protect if you were to die unexpectedly. So instead of the traditional method of multiplying your income by 10, users can get specific about their needs - like paying off your mortgage, leaving future college tuition to a loved one, or have your house plants moved to a botanical garden. This is a fresh take on life insurance that helps people protect the things they hold most dear.

To offer such a unique approach to life insurance, Wyshbox has assembled a team of "Wysh Granters", a white-glove concierge claim service that works with your beneficiaries to help your wyshes come true.

"Our claims process is completely different," said April Troester, the head of the Wysh Granter Team. "We can work with your bank and lenders, and have partnerships to help make the process smooth and stress-free, which is what every family wants during a difficult time."

Wyshbox also comes with best-in-class flexibility, where users can adjust their policy and add or remove Wyshes anytime. There's also no medical exams, and the underwriting health questionnaire takes just a few minutes to fill out and get your quote. Users even have the ability to connect their bank accounts and as they pay down their mortgage or other debts, they can reduce their insurance benefit automatically so the amount they pay will also decrease.

"Our focus is on creating an extremely personalized policy for each of our policyholders where they always have the option to adjust as their life stages evolve," said Matjanec. "We believe that everyone, especially at a younger age, should begin to plan and feel the confidence that comes from obtaining the financial protection that life insurance offers."

Wyshbox is now available in nine states with plans for nationwide availability in 2022. To learn more about Wyshbox, please visit www.wyshbox.com .

About Wyshbox

Wyshbox is a fully digital financial protection resource that allows users to personalize their policies with Wyshes - the areas of your financial life that you wish were protected if you were to die unexpectedly. Launched in 2021 by Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company, Wyshbox provides term life insurance for customers with customizable life insurance plans in a fully digital process.

