New Life Physicians Offers New ED Treatment near Nashville

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave™ protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave™ is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Morgan Moor, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this is a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. New Life Physicians, is now treating men with the GAINSWave™ Therapy in their offices located at 5055 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Dr. Morgan Moor, MD, is a graduate of Wright State University School of Dayton, OH. She trained in Internal Medicine/Primary Care Medicine. She has also been trained and certified in a multitude of PRP procedures such as the O-Shot, P-Shot, Vampire Facelift ®, and the Vampire Breast Lift®. She is also trained and certified in the Y LIFT®. Dr. Moor has been practicing since 1994. She has 8 years practicing as a primary- care outpatient physician, 4 years' experience as in-house Hospitalist at Williamson Medical Center, and 2 years as an Emergency room Physician. Since 2005 Dr. Moor has had her own practice, New Life Physicians, doing bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.

