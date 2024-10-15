New "Life With Machines" Podcast Explores the Human Side of the AI Revolution

Hosted by Baratunde Thurston and sponsored by Lenovo, the video podcast series demystifies our AI-driven future.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Emmy-nominated Baratunde Thurston in collaboration with global technology powerhouse Lenovo announced the launch of " Life With Machines ," a groundbreaking series that makes AI personal, asking, "how can these machines help us become more human?"

🚀 Sneak Peek: Life with Machines 🚀 In this series, Baratunde dives deep into the human side of the AI revolution. From viral AI-created music to soulful tech innovations, we ask what it really means to be human in a world increasingly run by machines. Life With Machines podcast cover art.

Now available on YouTube and all your favorite podcast platforms, the video podcast series is made for this moment of unrelenting AI advancements, and the mix of public anxiety and excitement around our AI-driven future. It promises to cut through the noise and offer fresh insights into our evolving relationship with artificial intelligence.

"Life With Machines" is hosted by the author, comedian and cultural critic Baratunde Thurston, known for his unique ability to weave together stories of nature, humanity and technology with a characteristic blend of intelligence, compassion and humor, the series promises to demystify AI while encouraging audiences to actively shape our technological future. This is Baratunde's second collaboration with Lenovo after hosting the award-winning show Lenovo Late Night I.T .

Through authentic connections, candid conversations and experiments with AI, Baratunde and guests—including entrepreneurs, artists, policymakers, technologists, business leaders, creators, educators and scientists—will begin to imagine and co-create our future with machines. Confirmed guests for the first season include: "BBL Drizzy" creator King Willonius, Arianna Huffington, Dr. Alondra Nelson, Alexis Ohanian, Sean White, Jared Kaplan, Brian Eno and Verity Harding.

"Everyone should have a say in where technologies like AI take us, not just a handful of people in California who think nitro cold brew on tap should be a human right," says Baratunde. "We're at an inflection point in history and the answer isn't to destroy all the machines or throw up our hands and surrender to The Matrix—but instead to explore the vast space in between."

One of the series' most innovative explorations is Blair, an AI serving as a co-producer, who helps with research, banters with guests and might be trying to take Baratunde's job. The "Life With Machines" production team shares their living experiment in human-AI collaboration with Blair and the surprises along the way. Through podcast episodes and bonus content available on Substack and YouTube, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the everyday choices humans make in our interactions with machines and the evolving dynamics of AI integration across industries.

"Life With Machines" is produced using Lenovo AI technologies. The series is sponsored by Lenovo and produced in partnership with Rich Roll and Voicing Change Media and available on YouTube and major podcast platforms starting October 15, 2024.

"At Lenovo, we believe the future isn't just about building better devices—it's about creating a better world alongside them," said Gerald Youngblood, GM, NA Small and Medium Business at Lenovo. "Our continued relationship with Baratunde reflects our ongoing commitment to not only advancing technology, but also ensuring those innovations contribute to a more sustainable and ethical future. We are proud to support this important dialogue and inspire others to join us."

"We're thrilled to have Baratunde Thurston join our community of purpose-driven creators at Voicing Choice Media. Life with Machines and its experiments in human-AI collaboration can be a guide for creators and everyone else grappling with our AI-driven future. It offers one way of ensuring that this transformation benefits everyone, not just a select few. It's about inspiring people to shape our collective future," said Rich Roll, chart-topping podcaster and Co-Founder of Voicing Change Media.

"Life With Machines" is more than a show. It's an invitation to co-create the future, so join us on Baratunde's YouTube channel , the show's Substack and website lifewithmachines.media . And yes, smash those follow and subscribe buttons across Baratunde's social media platforms @baratunde.

About Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston tells stories of interdependence through our relationship with nature, each other, and technology. He is an Emmy®-nominated host, producer, writer and public speaker. He is the host and executive producer of the PBS television series "America Outdoors" with Baratunde Thurston, a founding partner and writer at Puck, and the creator and host of the "How To Citizen" podcast, which received iHeartRadio's Social Impact Award. His comedic memoir, "How To Be Black," is a New York Times best-seller. In 2019, he delivered what MSNBC's Brian Williams called "one of the greatest TED talks of all time." Baratunde is unique in his ability to integrate and synthesize different and difficult topics in a style that's intelligent, compassionate and humorous. Baratunde serves on the boards of Civics Unplugged and the Brooklyn Public Library and lives in Southern California.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

