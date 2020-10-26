New Light Technologies and Voyager Search Team Win New Contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Implement Data Search and Discovery Solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), a leading provider of cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services, and Voyager Search, the leading provider of enterprise data search, discovery, and management software, have been awarded new contracts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop and implement data search solutions for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS).

Unified Data Search and Discovery Solutions

Access to accurate information is crucial to the department's mission to support sustainable agriculture production and protection of natural resources. Both NLT and Voyager Search bring many years of experience developing award-winning federal data integration and dissemination platforms and will build federated data search solutions to index and link disparate cloud-based and on-prem data sources, including large repositories of imagery and geospatial data files that are used for a variety of analytical reporting and data dissemination systems, such as the Global Agricultural Information Network, Global Agricultural & Disaster Assessment System, Crop Explorer, and the Geospatial Data Gateway. Leveraging NLT and Voyager Search's Professional Services Department and Vose technology which provides robust spatial search capabilities, the team's solution will enable users to search for data, content, and documents by who, what, when, and where. Together, the team is providing the technology and services to advance a modern data architecture for the department that will support improved information flow, security, and analysis as well as power the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) of the future.

Rob Pitts, NLT's Program Manager overseeing the team, says, "Our team's integrated services will provide the full range of development, deployment, and support that the USDA needs to implement enterprise search and discovery solutions and transform and streamline how data is accessed, used, and managed."

Voyager Search's Director of Professional Services Alex Bostic notes, "It's great to be part of a team that leverages the full capabilities of the Vose platform: indexing, enrichment, search, geoprocessing, and security. It's also exciting to work with NRCS and FAS as they continue to be mission focused by committing to forward thinking and industry-tested solutions that yield real success and positive results."

About New Light Technologies

New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), based in Washington DC, is a leading provider of integrated cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services. NLT offers distinctive capabilities in the development, implementation and management of cloud-native platforms that enable the collection, integration, modelling, privacy protection, quality assurance and control, and public release of federal data products and web-based decision support tools. NLT has developed award winning data analytics applications and pioneered solutions to automate management of cloud infrastructure, enforce security compliance, integrate and visualize disparate data. NLT's broad technological and scientific consulting expertise and partnerships (including with Microsoft, AWS, Dell, Redhat, Esri, Fugue, Planet and others) enable the firm to incorporate best in class technologies and methodologies from across the industry into its solutions for customers. For more information about NLT visit www.newlighttechnologies.com . Media Contacts: [email protected].

About Voyager Search

Voyager Search is the leading global provider in Smart Spatial Search solutions. The company's off-the-shelf enterprise search platform combines best-of-breed search and spatial technologies into a single, robust, and intuitive search and data management solution. The company's family of products work together to create an index of an organization's data and allows customers to then enrich that data, manage it, and make it searchable and easily accessible from a single point of search. By incorporating spatial technology into the solution, Voyager Search provides unique features for organizations that rely on and use location-based data. Learn more at www.voyagersearch.com and follow us on Twitter @VoyagerSearch.

