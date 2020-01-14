New Light Technologies Announces the Automated Infrastructure Compliance Framework (AICF)

News provided by

New Light Technologies

Jan 14, 2020, 08:34 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) is proud to release the Automated Infrastructure Compliance Framework (AICF) - an open-source toolkit for protecting your cloud. Today's public clouds are vastly complex, offering hundreds of services. With this complication comes the challenge of ensuring compliance and managing configuration using a sound DevSecOps practice. The Automated Infrastructure Compliance Framework (AICF) is an open-source project that solves the following challenges, across both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure:

Key components comprising the AICF
New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) is proud to release the Automated Infrastructure Compliance Framework (AICF)
  • Pre-deployment policy-as-code checks using Open Policy Agent (OPA), so that only valid configurations can be deployed
  • Post-deployment drift detection, automated remediation, and security scanning using Fugue.co, so that any undesired changes are identified and fixed
  • Integration with your choice of Infrastructure-as-Code and CI tools to automate this process

To learn more about the AICF and how NLT can help implement it, visit aicf.nltgis.com or contact us at aicf@nltgis.com.

About New Light Technologies, Inc. (NLT)

Based in Washington DC, NLT provides a broad range of integrated Information Technology (IT) consulting services and products to government, commercial, and non-profit sectors. The firm offers comprehensive DevSecOps systems integration, development, and management for IT Infrastructure Modernization, Virtualization and Microservices, Cloud & Mobile Computing, Application Development, Geospatial Information Systems (GIS), and Big Data Modeling, Analytics, & Visualization. NLT is a recognized leader in the development of enterprise Geospatial platforms and real-time integrated analytics for mission-critical decision support, planning, and research applications.

Media Contact:
Tim Kuhn
202.568.6300
232237@email4pr.com 

SOURCE New Light Technologies

