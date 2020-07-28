New Limeade Children's Book Illustrates the Importance of Care in Improving the Modern Workplace

"Take Care" features illustrations by best-selling author and illustrator Brian Russo and is inspired by Limeade Institute research on the business impact of care. In the book, Louise (you can call her Lou), discovers that a simple rule she learned in school is not being followed at her mom's workplace and she wonders why. After a series of all-to-common office conflicts, and a little ice cream, she and her mother hatch a plan to apply the values of one classroom to the world of work.

"As parents, we painstakingly teach our children the importance of caring for themselves and others, but so often forget to apply this simple practice to our professional lives," said Dr. Hamill. "This book was created to spark a dialogue about the concept of care and how it gets lost as we grow into professionals, managers and corporate leaders. Our goal is to inspire employers to examine their corporate cultures and look for opportunities to inject care into the everyday — in a climate when employees need it most."

In a 2020 study, Limeade found that only 31% of employees feel authentically cared for at work, and one in three have left a job because of it. Conversely, employees who feel cared for are twice as likely to be engaged, four times less likely to suffer from stress and burnout and nine times more likely to stay with their employer.

"As today's employees work in isolation, among risks to their health and fearing job and financial security, finding ways to showcase care is more urgent than ever before," said Cramer. "Making employees feel valued, heard and invested in can do more than just make employees happy — it can boost the bottom line and make work better, starting today."

"Take Care" is available today at a variety of online bookstores. Proceeds from the sale of "Take Care" will be donated to Food Lifeline , solving hunger today in Western Washington.

Meet the authors:

About Dr. Laura Hamill

Dr. Laura Hamill is passionate about how care can make work better for employers and employers. Laura leads the Limeade People Team, nurturing the company's culture while developing new strategies for Limeade and its customers. Laura is also the founder and Chief Science Officer of the Limeade Institute, which conducts research, establishes market points of view and keeps track of the latest trends. A sought-after speaker and thought leader, Laura has spoken at major conferences and been featured in Fast Company, Business Insider, INC and other top HR publications.

Laura earned her Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from Old Dominion University and a B.S. in psychology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She currently lives in Woodinville, Washington, with her husband, two children and golden retriever.

About Jolene Cramer:

Jolene is a mom of two and Senior Director of Marketing at Limeade. She is fulfilling her passion of literature to share new ways to spread the idea of care to kids and their parents. Jolene currently lives in Mercer Island, Washington with her husband and daughters.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with industry-leading communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

