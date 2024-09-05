New Limited-Edition Holiday Finishing Sugars from McCormick® Sweeten the Season

Make holiday celebrations more memorable with six sweet, festive flavors

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand introduces six limited-edition Holiday Finishing Sugars to sprinkle holiday celebrations with joy and nostalgia. Get inspired to bake, decorate, rim and mix-in festive flavor with Candy Cane, English Toffee, Salted Caramel, Hot Cocoa, Gingerbread Spice, and White Frosting flavors. Look for them in grocery retailers nationwide starting this October, while supplies last, on specialty displays alongside other holiday essentials from McCormick.

Details on the new McCormick Holiday Finishing Sugars line are as follows:

Candy Cane: Delight in the iconic taste of peppermint with playful red and white sugar granules. Sprinkle on hot cocoa, cookies, ice cream and chocolate bark, or use to rim holiday cocktails.

Delight in the iconic taste of peppermint with playful red and white sugar granules. Sprinkle on hot cocoa, cookies, ice cream and chocolate bark, or use to rim holiday cocktails. English Toffee: An indulgent blend of sweet vanilla paired with buttery toffee flavor offers an added touch of richness to any dessert, and even French toast, oatmeal, or popcorn.

An indulgent blend of sweet vanilla paired with buttery toffee flavor offers an added touch of richness to any dessert, and even French toast, oatmeal, or popcorn. Gingerbread Spice: A balanced blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice will add notes of warmth and comfort to lattes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and more.

A balanced blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice will add notes of warmth and comfort to lattes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and more. Hot Cocoa: A creamy blend of chocolate, vanilla and cocoa aromas that evoke feelings of cozy and chilly evenings by the fire. Use it to top homemade fudge, bark, or chocolate-dipped pretzels, or to add a touch on frosted cakes or whipped cream-topped beverages.

A creamy blend of chocolate, vanilla and cocoa aromas that evoke feelings of cozy and chilly evenings by the fire. Use it to top homemade fudge, bark, or chocolate-dipped pretzels, or to add a touch on frosted cakes or whipped cream-topped beverages. Salted Caramel: Sweet meets salty perfection in this blend of rich, creamy caramel infused with a hint of salt that goes well with everything, from desserts to coffee and whipped cream.

Sweet meets salty perfection in this blend of rich, creamy caramel infused with a hint of salt that goes well with everything, from desserts to coffee and whipped cream. White Frosting: A warm, vanilla-infused flavor delivers a sweet snow-like crunch, ideal for sprinkling on sweet treats, breakfast-time favorites and more.

"When we think about the holidays, we remember special moments from year's past: cookie and ornament exchanges, scents and smells of family-favorite dishes, and warm beverages on cold nights," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick. "The new Holiday Finishing Sugars bring a sense of the season with a flavorful, decorative touch to baked goods or beverages. Get the 'ooh's' and 'aah's' out of family gatherings with this new, limited-edition collection."

To inspire culinary creativity, McCormick has curated a selection of recipes featuring these seasonal sugars, including a festive Candy Cane Martini, rich and fluffy English Toffee Breakfast Buns, perfectly balanced Salted Caramel Pumpkin Muffins, and more. A full selection of recipes can be found here.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

