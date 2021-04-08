New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Packs The Dill-icious Zest Of Deep-Fried Pickles Into One Crunchy Bite

New Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Pickle flavor packs dill-pickle tanginess and savory-fried satisfaction into each crisp for a bold crunch with every taste. Each bite boasts a thick, wavy texture to deliver a craveable and delicious flavor. This flavor is the perfect way to add an acidic and sour taste to your favorite Pringles Flavor Stack, including the Fried Pickle Cheesy Ranch Stack – a combination of new Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Pickle, Pringles Cheddar Cheese and Pringles Ranch.

"The Pringles brand prides itself in delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both familiar and delicious," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "With the debut of Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Pickle, fans can experience their favorite, iconic fried appetizer flavor in an entirely new, easy to snack form. Paired with other Pringles staples, these snackable, stackable crunchy crisps are an absolute must-try."

The limited-edition Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Pickle will be available at Dollar General stores nationwide beginning in April 2021, while supplies last. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more.

