New Line of 10mm Plasma Core Spark Plugs by Pulstar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulstar LLC announces the release of a new line of 10 mm Pulstar® spark plugs for automotive and powersport applications. The new line has three models: two standard, ISO specification models and a special model with an overall length longer than ISO that delivers an especially strong ignition capability suitable for some applications.

Pulstar Spark Plug

"Dealers and distributors asked us to develop Pulstar® spark plug plasma technology for their powersport customers," said Lou Camilli, President of Pulstar LLC. "This new line of 10 mm plugs will enhance the performance and riding experience of most motorcycles and other powersport applications. These engines will start better, idle smoother and accelerate stronger."

Pulstar LLC develops and markets high-performance ignition products in Albuquerque, New Mexico using patented technology that was originally developed together with the Sandia National Laboratory. Independent lab testing and years of customer experience has shown that Pulstar® spark plugs improve engine performance by generating a large and rapidly expanding volume of highly combustible plasma around the gap that leads to faster and more complete fuel burn as well as reduced cycle to cycle variations in combustion initiation. Benefits include better throttle response, more torque, more power, less fuel consumption, lower emissions, more reliable ignition and less engine vibration. All Pulstar® spark plugs are backed by a satisfaction guarantee. For more information, please visit www.pulstar.com.

