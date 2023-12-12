New Line of All-Natural Soaps for Men Fights Back Against Anti-Masculinity Narrative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men have been betrayed by the soap industry that claims to serve them. Many of these companies now openly marginalize them by selling products loaded with harmful hormone-disrupting chemicals and fragrances, without acknowledging the potential harm they pose to testosterone, the bedrock hormone that defines a man. In response, Man In His Prime is launching Elements™, a new line of soaps that empower men to combat these harmful products and challenge the increasingly distorted narrative surrounding masculinity.

Elements: All Natural Soaps, Boosted For Men

Peter Stuhr, founder of Man In His Prime, emphasizes the importance of embracing a strong, positive, warrior spirit among men. He argues that history shows strong societies have always relied on strong men. But somewhere along the way, the narrative shifted to marginalize them instead of recognizing the complementary strengths of both men and women. "Overcorrecting for gender inequalities has led to the portrayal of men as weak and incompetent, even as the enemy," he states. "However, the significance of a man's ability to provide, protect, and procreate for society cannot be underestimated. This is a fundamental reason why we started this company."

Elements™ is their initial line of bar soaps for men, made in the USA using all-natural and organic ingredients. These ingredients are specifically chosen to help maximize a man's natural hormone levels. What sets Elements™ apart from other soaps is the inclusion of chemical-free "boosters" and natural scent "amplifiers" infused with therapeutic essential oils. These boosters, such as Yohimbe, Fenugreek, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, and others, work alongside the selected scents to promote increased energy, desire, reduced stress, lower blood pressure, and improved brain function—all of which are critical for men to function at their best.

Mr. Stuhr emphasized the strategic rationale behind the product's creation, stating, "Men are unknowingly exposed to a daily barrage of chemicals that decrease their testosterone levels. Since the skin is the largest organ of our body, showering emerged as one of the easiest ways for men to reduce their exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals. By replacing their harmful body wash or commercial soap with our all-natural Elements™ bars, we're helping to boost a man's journey to becoming the best version of himself."

About Man In His Prime:

Man In His Prime empowers men in their journey towards self-improvement and self-actualization. In pursuit of this mission, the company is dedicated to providing authentic, all-natural products made in the USA that promote a strong and positive masculinity.

