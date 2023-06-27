NEW LINE OF COMMERCIAL WORK VEHICLES RELEASED BY LANDMASTER, CALLED THE RVR (ROVER)

News provided by

Landmaster

27 Jun, 2023, 14:19 ET

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American-made UTV manufacturer, Landmaster, has designed and released the all-new RVR (Rover), available in gas and electric platforms. The gas UTV, called the L5 RVR, and the lithium-powered UTV, the AMP RVR, will begin production on August 1, 2023. These two UTVs are designed specifically for a variety of commercial applications, including golf courses, schools & universities, apartment/condo complexes, groundskeeping, airports, indoor factories, municipalities, sports venues, events, and other commercial applications. They can be used for various tasks such as transporting people, hauling equipment, security, towing trailers or helping with any other work that needs done around a business.

Landmaster classifies the RVR as the industry's best commercial UTV regarding features, capabilities, and price point. The AMP RVR and L5 RVR come standard with independent rear suspension and dual-rate shocks. This gives the user a more comfortable, higher-quality ride performance, even at various payload levels. The RVR has a total tow capacity of 1,500 lbs. and a max bed capacity of 750 lbs. This is well above what other commercial brands offer in this space.  

Additionally, the RVRs come standard with a dumpable steel bed with removable sides, electronic power steering, two adjustable premium bucket seats, 2" front and rear hitch receivers, and rear locking differential.

Finally, while most other commercial UTVs in this space are limited to 5-6 inches of ground clearance, the RVRs offer 11 inches of ground clearance, nearly double the amount of others. This additional ground clearance helps to provide a more plush ride that allows users to drive easily over larger obstacles, including curbs, logs, railroad ties, rocks, berms and other objects.

"The electric RVR is an incredible vehicle for businesses owners, super quiet, low-maintenance, fume-free, strong capabilities, and easy to operate. For users who are stopping and starting all day with a UTV, the electric RVR will last all day and charge in as little as 6 hours overnight.  I'm excited about getting the RVR into various businesses across the U.S. so they can experience the Landmaster difference." Says David Piercy, Marketing and Creative Director for Landmaster.

Designed, engineered, and built from the ground up in Columbia City, IN, the RVRs can equip businesses with an affordable work vehicle that offers more features and capabilities than several of the other brands in the commercial UTV space. You can see the comparison chart of the RVR vs. other brands by going to the links below.

For those interested in learning more, visit the links below, or call 800.643.7332.

Gas L5 RVR: https://americanlandmaster.com/utility-vehicles/l5-rvr

Electric AMP RVR: https://americanlandmaster.com/utility-vehicles/amp-rvr-4x2

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium-powered UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit Landmaster.com

SOURCE Landmaster

Also from this source

LANDMASTER HIRES NEW VP OF SALES AND MARKETING

USA-made UTV Company, Landmaster, hires Ryan Fry as the new Director of Engineering & Product Development, and Jason Delor as the new Director of Business Development & Program Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.