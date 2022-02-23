New Line of Original Wrestling Action Figures to be Launched by Relativity Worldwide LLC Under Their PowerTown Brand

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new line of collectible wrestling action figures comprised of legends of the sport from the past six decades will soon be launched under the PowerTown brand, according to company founders Steve Rosenthal and Greg Gagne. The brand, with the tagline 'Where Wrestling Lives On', has signed more than 150 wrestling personalities including many that have never been issued as limited-edition action figures. These will soon be available to collectors and enthusiasts for purchase.

A new line of collectible wrestling action figures comprised of legends of the sport from the past six decades will soon be launched under the PowerTown brand.

Rosenthal created the wrestling action figure craze of the 80s while serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Remco Toys as part of a licensing partnership with legendary wrestler Verne Gagne where they introduced and marketed AWA All-Star Wrestling action figures to wild success. Today, the toy industry veteran is working with Verne's son Greg to launch a new line of dynamic action figures of the athlete icons of the wrestling world, many of whom have never before been honored as wrestling action figures. The figures are sure to delight the millions of collectors and fans who will eagerly await the opportunity to make these figures part of their collection. The team has spent the last several months signing licensing agreements with legendary wrestlers and their families while working with the best sculptors, toy designers, and manufacturing partners to develop an incredible line of high-quality legacy collectibles. "Collectors and fans alike are going to be excited to now have access to our exclusive limited-edition wrestling figures," Rosenthal says. "In the coming months, we plan to offer Series 1 direct to enthusiasts via Kickstarter, with follow-up direct to consumer series' introductions rolling out consistently thereafter." He adds "We believe it will be the most comprehensive line of legacy wrestling action figures collectibles ever launched and I am thrilled to be back in the wrestling action figure business after my success at Remco."

Greg Gagne is equally excited, exclaiming "We have secured licensing agreements with some of the most iconic, legendary and celebrated wrestlers of years past including not only my father Verne Gagne, but also Lou Thesz, Stan Hansen, and Magnum TA, and that's only part of series 1! Wrestling fans and collectors have been yearning for these collectibles and I am proud to be part of a stellar team of professionals that will allow us to introduce these figures to the market in the United States and around the world." Gagne further added, "Re-teaming with Steve in a company that has pro wrestlers involved on a corporate level is a dream come true."

Rosenthal, who serves as Managing Partner of Relativity Worldwide LLC, came out of retirement to undertake this initiative with Gagne. "When presented with the opportunity to work with Greg Gagne and an incredible group of professionals including wrestling legend Terry 'Magnum TA' Allen, it was simply too enticing to pass up. To now have success with Verne's son Greg is an honor and something that I am sure his dad and the entire wrestling community would and will be proud of," he concludes.

To stay informed and learn more about the PowerTown launch on Kickstarter, fans and collectors can visit the Relativity Worldwide website: https://relativityworldwide.com/enterthering/

Inquiries to [email protected]

POWERTOWN WHERE WRESTLING LIVES ON™ is a trademark of Relativity Worldwide LLC, all rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Kayla Perez

2127772220

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerTown Wrestling