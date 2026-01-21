New Linewize Survey Finds 90% of U.S. Schools Concerned About Online Mental Health Impacts as Students Turn to AI Chatbots for Support

Global survey of nearly 1,000 schools reveals rising digital harm, growing AI risks, and urgent need for improved early-intervention tools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, the North American division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria, today released new findings from its 2025 See the Signs survey, the company's largest global study to date. Nearly 1,000 schools across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand participated, with data revealing mounting concerns around student mental health, AI dependency, and escalating exposure to digital harm.

U.S. schools reported the highest levels of concern globally, with 90% saying they are moderately to extremely worried about the mental health impacts of students' online lives. Nearly half (48%) experience digital harm incidents weekly or daily.

Students Turning to AI Over Trusted Adults

One of the survey's most alarming trends is the rise of students leaning on AI chatbots for emotional support:

60% of U.S. schools say students are confiding in AI tools instead of teachers, counselors, or parents.

45% have observed students forming emotional attachments to AI companions.

77% express concern about students accessing unregulated or misleading AI-generated content.

"Kids are confiding in AI tools like they're therapists, and we're not hearing about serious issues until much later – if at all," said one U.S. school principal who participated in the survey.

Social Media Obsession and Platform Risks Climbing

Social media continues to dominate school concerns, with 83% of U.S. respondents citing obsession with platforms as a major issue – the highest rate across all countries surveyed.

Educators identified TikTok (93%), Snapchat (73%), and Instagram (56%) as top platforms contributing to anxiety, negative self-image, distraction, and unhealthy comparison cycles.

Schools Overwhelmed, Calling for Better Support

The survey also highlights the extent to which schools feel they are constantly operating in reactive mode:

48% report weekly or daily digital harm incidents.

Many say they are "firefighting" rather than preventing issues.

80% cite stronger parent engagement as the most critical missing piece.

Path Forward: Early Detection and School-Home Partnership

The See the Signs survey outlines three core needs: better detection of early warning signs, improved parent involvement, and guidance on managing emerging technologies like AI.

"These findings underscore what we hear from school leaders every day: digital harm is a daily reality for students," said Harrison Parker, Executive Vice President of Linewize. "Our mission is to help schools move from reactive crisis response to proactive prevention by giving educators and families the necessary tools to identify early signs, stay engaged, and support comprehensive student wellbeing."

The report also introduces Linewize's updated See the Signs framework, a set of free educator resources designed to help staff and families recognize early indicators of mental health or digital safety concerns.

About the Survey

The 2025 See the Signs survey includes responses from nearly 1,000 schools globally, with 353 based in the U.S. Participants included district leaders, principals, counselors, digital learning leads, and classroom teachers. The survey was conducted in July 2025.

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers content-aware hybrid web filtering, student threat detection, classroom management, data analytics, a student wellbeing and culture platform, and a proprietary online community program that provides resources and expert information on safety and digital wellbeing for families. Linewize's comprehensive digital safety and wellbeing framework helps school districts address today's digital challenges to keep students safe in their online lives.

