New Linux Foundation Report Finds AI is Driving Positive Tech Hiring Trends in Europe Amid Growing Security and Skills Gaps

Increased AI deployment results in an aggregated net hiring effect of +27% expected in 2026, while upskilling internal talent emerges as the primary strategy for European full-stack readiness

BRUSSELS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today released its first ever 2026 State of Tech Talent Europe report, created in partnership with LF Research. Key findings show that AI contributes to hiring growth, security and privacy are significant AI inhibitors, and upskilling outperforms hiring for addressing talent gaps in Europe.

Despite uncertainty around AI-related job loss, AI is actually a net driver of job creation in IT. European organizations anticipate a positive net hiring effect of +27% in 2026 and +17% in 2027. However, realizing the full value of AI is hindered by a severe full-stack readiness problem, with security and privacy concerns jumping to the top barrier for new technology adoption in 2026 at 51% and 44% respectively.

AI is actually a net driver of job creation in IT. Post this

To combat severe understaffing in critical areas like cybersecurity and AI operations, European organizations are turning inward. Upskilling existing staff is now the primary response to talent gaps, heavily favored over external hiring due to the irreplaceable value of institutional knowledge, team cohesion, and cost efficiency. Furthermore, organizations are looking toward open source technology and communities to implement AI and build sovereign, secure capabilities.

"There can be no digital sovereignty without local tech talent," said Thierry Carrez, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. "AI is disrupting everything. Models continue to grow in their abilities, and their impact on the tech talent market needs to be properly assessed. The 2026 State of Tech Talent Europe report thoroughly explores that dimension. It delivers an analysis of that impact, with multiple reasons to hope for positive overall outcomes."

Positive Hiring Trends and Technical Job Growth Created by AI

While recent layoffs have dominated headlines, the report found that this is primarily concentrated in large enterprises, while smaller organizations report strong positive net hiring effects. The data indicates that AI is a catalyst for job growth rather than widespread displacement.

The report found:

AI is not taking all IT jobs, as only the largest organizations are reporting a negative net hiring effect (-15%).

Demand is particularly high for AI-specific roles in Europe, with a net hiring effect of +64% compared to +58% across the rest of the world.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects similar growth, forecasting a net global increase of 78 million jobs by 2030, with 170 million new roles created against 92 million displaced.

Full-Stack Readiness and Security Concerns are the True Barriers to AI Value

The primary inhibitor of AI success is not the technology itself, but the foundational capabilities needed to deploy it safely.

The report found:

Security concerns (51%) and lack of skills (44%) are the leading barriers to adopting AI technologies.

Understaffing is severe in European cybersecurity roles (48%), which is 14 percentage points higher than in the rest of the world.

AI security and risk management capability gaps persist across the globe, with 61% of organizations affected.

Upskilling Over Hiring and the Institutional Knowledge Advantage

In light of capability gaps, organizations are prioritizing internal development and open source engagement to build operational and secure full-stack competencies.

The report found:

Upskilling existing staff (63%) is the primary response to talent gaps, ahead of external hiring (59%), and is rated important by 94% of organizations.

Organizations are 3.7x more likely to upskill than to hire across strategic technological domains.

Upskilling is favored over hiring for understanding business context (7.9x), team cohesion (6.3x), total cost (5.8x), and staff retention (5.6x).

Open source is the top strategy for implementing AI and creating sovereign technological capabilities among European organizations (54%), as it reduces licensing costs and vendor lock-in risks.

Explore the full 2026 State of Tech Talent Europe report findings here.

About Linux Foundation Research

Founded in 2021, Linux Foundation Research explores the growing scale of open source collaboration, providing insight into emerging technology trends, best practices, and the global impact of open source projects. By leveraging project databases and networks and committing to best practices in quantitative and qualitative methodologies, Linux Foundation Research is creating the go-to library for open source insights for the benefit of organizations worldwide.

About Linux Foundation Europe and the Linux Foundation

Linux Foundation Europe is the Brussels-based European chapter of the Linux Foundation. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Linux Foundation