New Liquid Core® SMILE™ Gum with Activated Charcoal and Hydroxyapatite

Chewing Gum After Meals Improves Oral Health, Provides Cognitive Boost

DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core® Gum Company announced the release of Liquid Core SMILE™ Gum today, offering a just-brushed clean mouth after meals, or when brushing isn't convenient. Featuring Activated Charcoal and Hydroxyapatite, a fluoride alternative, Liquid Core SMILE™ was formulated using ingredients clinically proven/shown to strengthen tooth enamel and improve oral health. Liquid Core SMILE™ Gum is part of the Liquid Core® Health & Wellness Collection. The launch of Liquid Core SMILE™ coincides with National Smile Month, a campaign focused on the benefits of good oral health.

Oral health can affect a person's overall health, as detailed by the Mayo Clinic, WebMD, and other medical publications and studies. Gum disease has been linked to several illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, and more. Liquid Core SMILE™ is for anyone trying to maintain an oral health regimen, delivering a clean mouth on the go, after meals, coffee, or a glass of red wine. Even people that might have carried a toothbrush in the past may now think twice about brushing in a public restroom. "With Liquid Core SMILE™ we developed a functional gum that delivers oral health benefits, which was a departure from our typical approach," said Liquid Core® Founder & CEO Troy Widgery. "In the Liquid Core® Lab we normally formulate with functional ingredients to offer a whole-body efficacy, whereas with Liquid Core SMILE™, we focused solely on oral health," Widgery continued.

Studies show that the active ingredients in Liquid Core SMILE™, including activated charcoal and more xylitol than any other gum, can reduce plaque, strengthen enamel, and help reduce bacteria and food particles. Activated charcoal can help remove stains from teeth, and every Liquid Core® gum provides a cognitive brain-boost from chewing. One truly unique characteristic of Liquid Core SMILE™ is the dramatic color transition that takes place. The gum starts out white, and then the activated charcoal releases, coating the teeth and gums; Next, the charcoal absorbs into the gum as it is chewed – turning it to a dark gray where the gum can continue to clean the teeth and gums.

Liquid Core® Gum chewers understand the functional benefits of the brands, while Liquid Core SMILE™ offers an opportunity to bring people that do not currently chew gum into the functional gum category. "Liquid Core Smile™ is the time-saving, portable solution for a healthier mouth," Scott Schaible, Liquid Core® COO stated. "Every brand we launch, and every idea we consider at Liquid Core® is designed to empower people's lives and help them perform better," Schaible continued. The company cites numerous NIH and other studies, and additional information is available upon request. A recent market study shows the functional gum market accelerating at a CAGR of 4% over the next three years, with incremental growth estimated at more than $2B.

About: Liquid Core® Gum Company manufactures liquid center functional Performance, Health & Wellness chewing gums at its factory in Denver, Colorado USA. The company is also developing a European factory and distribution center in Vila de Rei, Portugal to service its rapidly expanding European network including Sweden, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands. Zero sugar, vegan and gluten-free are the hallmark of every Liquid Core® formula. Suggested retail for Liquid Core SMILE™ is $4.99. For more information visit LiquidCore.store.

