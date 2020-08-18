New List of Top 15 Translation Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top performing translation firms in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All translation companies were vetted based on client feedback, market presence, and work quality.

The top 15 firms are as follows:

Top Translation Services in 2020

1. Cultures Connection Inc. 2. PoliLingua 3. Alconost Inc. 4. TECHNOGRAFIA LTD 5. Tomedes Ltd 6. JR Language Translation Services, Inc. 7. Mars Translation 8. GTS Translation 9. Interpreters and Translators, Inc. 10. Translation AZ 11. DY+ Language Solutions 12. SIEMREAP TRANSLATION 13. Sylaba Translations 14. Acclaro 15. Art One Translations

"If a business seeks to extend past national borders, it must overcome language barriers, so communication is important," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch.

Good news: there are a number of specialists who can help. In the global market, accessibility is key to reaching a wider audience.

Clutch's research methodology incorporates a number of factors, including service focus, market presence, and client feedback.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 17. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

