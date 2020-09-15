New List of Top 50 Data Entry Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

Clutch

Sep 15, 2020, 08:39 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top data entry companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All data entry service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.

The top 50 firms are as follows:

Top Data Entry Companies in 2020
  1. SunTec India
  2. Invensis
  3. Unity Communications
  4. VirtusaPolaris
  5. Virtual Employee
  6. ARDEM Incorporated
  7. Open Access BPO
  8. IntelligentBee
  9. Gtechwebindia
  10. VSynergize
  11. Mindy Support
  12. Trupp Global
  13. Callbox
  14. AdvancedMD
  15. Acquire BPO
  16. A1 Call Center
  17. SupportYourApp
  18. Perfect Data Entry
  19. GCS Agents
  20. Denkai Digital
  21. Salesify
  22. IQ BackOffice
  23. RPR Services, LLC.
  24. DialAmerica
  25. Merge
  26. Technousa Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.
  27. Datainox
  28. Strong Vision Data Processing
  29. Softfile
  30. Exela (formerly SourceHOV)
  31. Synjones
  32. TechSpeed Inc
  33. Statco
  34. MyTasker
  35. DataPlus
  36. Uassist.ME
  37. Label Your Data
  38. Cloudstaff
  39. Direction Software Solutions
  40. Noon Dalton
  41. VA Talks
  42. JMK Infosoft Solutions Ltd.
  43. Enshored
  44. Westpark Communications
  45. Hit Rate Solutions
  46. MattsenKumar LLC
  47. FLS Connect
  48. ASL BPO
  49. Cogneesol
  50. Bottleneck Virtual Assistants

"Time and data have a certain commonality: value. When time is money, managers should strive to allocate it effectively," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch. 

Administrative processes like data entry are foundational to every business.  As a business evolves, however, such tasks can start to burden employees. Third-party, scalable data entry specialists help companies focus on the strategic goals, thereby increasing productivity.  

Clutch's list of the top data entry service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews and have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.

Research identifying the leading data entry companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top data entry services in select locations.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 15. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at: https://clutch.co/bpo/data-entry/leaders-matrix 

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

