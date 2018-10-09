New Live Interactive Online Fitness Program, WebFitness, Offers Free Memberships for the Remainder of 2018
14:56 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WebFitness is a new online fitness program offering a free introductory period in order to encourage people to try this new way of working out. Members use a webcam, microphone and high-speed internet to attend classes. People who may not be able to get to a gym now have an alternative way to get fit from their home or a hotel room. WebFitness' interactive group sessions are led by a LIVE certified trainer who monitors each class member to make sure that they have proper form during each exercise and encourages them to go the extra mile.
Michael, a WebFitness member, said, "The best part of a WebFitness workout is that you can talk to your trainer and your trainer talks to you AND you can see and hear others in your class. Being in a live group workout drives me to workout harder."
Using a webcam to work out from home is particularly attractive to busy parents and people whose work schedules or travel conflicts prevent them from regularly going to a gym.
WebFitness offers members:
- Variety of different types of fitness classes
- Ability to track progress towards fitness and dietary goals
- Customized dietary advice for each member
- Classes at times that are accessible to people who are in different time zones
Members use WebFitness app to snap a picture of their meals and snacks with a simple click. WebFitness' dietitian reviews meal choices and gives specific dietary advice. Members are seeing positive results because WebFitness targets both exercise and diet.
Leslie, a WebFitness member said, "I love WebFitness because it is such an amazing workout and because it is so convenient. I can literally roll out of bed, put on my workout clothes, head downstairs, open up my laptop and there is an awesome fitness trainer ready to lead me in a totally challenging and rewarding workout."
Experience WebFitness for the remainder of 2018 by signing up at http://www.webfitness.com for free fitness classes until the end of this year with no obligation.
Contact: John Schaaf
Title: CEO, WebFitness
Email: JSchaaf@WebFitness.com
Phone: (949) 305-0002 x2002
www.WebFitness.com
SOURCE WebFitness
Share this article