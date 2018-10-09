New Live Interactive Online Fitness Program, WebFitness, Offers Free Memberships for the Remainder of 2018

Michael, a WebFitness member, said, "The best part of a WebFitness workout is that you can talk to your trainer and your trainer talks to you AND you can see and hear others in your class. Being in a live group workout drives me to workout harder."

Using a webcam to work out from home is particularly attractive to busy parents and people whose work schedules or travel conflicts prevent them from regularly going to a gym.

WebFitness offers members:

Variety of different types of fitness classes

Ability to track progress towards fitness and dietary goals

Customized dietary advice for each member

Classes at times that are accessible to people who are in different time zones

Members use WebFitness app to snap a picture of their meals and snacks with a simple click. WebFitness' dietitian reviews meal choices and gives specific dietary advice. Members are seeing positive results because WebFitness targets both exercise and diet.

Leslie, a WebFitness member said, "I love WebFitness because it is such an amazing workout and because it is so convenient. I can literally roll out of bed, put on my workout clothes, head downstairs, open up my laptop and there is an awesome fitness trainer ready to lead me in a totally challenging and rewarding workout."

Experience WebFitness for the remainder of 2018 by signing up at http://www.webfitness.com for free fitness classes until the end of this year with no obligation.

Contact: John Schaaf

Title: CEO, WebFitness

Email: JSchaaf@WebFitness.com

Phone: (949) 305-0002 x2002

www.WebFitness.com

SOURCE WebFitness

Related Links

http://www.WebFitness.com

