New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments

DENVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Canvas, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located in Downtown Denver.

Situated between the Ballpark neighborhood and River North (RiNo) District, Canvas features 240 apartment homes and approximately 5,200 square feet of retail space. The podium-style community offers five stories of apartment homes atop ground-floor retail space and boasts superb views of the mountains and city skyline. First move-ins began earlier this month.

"New apartment homes in Downtown Denver remain in high demand, and we're thrilled to join one of the most thriving submarkets within the city," said Scott Johnson, division president of the Mountain States for LMC. "Canvas will offer a truly walkable urban lifestyle close to restaurants, retail, bars, live music venues and Coors Field, all while offering the high-end finishes and modern conveniences craved by today's sophisticated renter."

Located at 2401 Blake Street four blocks north of Coors Field, Canvas is uniquely positioned to access the many dining, entertainment and cultural options within the downtown sector while offering prime connectivity to the greater metropolitan area. Multi-modal hub Union Station and its numerous transit options are within a mile of the community. Interstates 25 and 70, the key thoroughfares of the city, are also within a short drive. The site is also within walking distance of Denver's thriving Central Business District.

Canvas possesses a Walk Score of 90 and Bike Score of 94, representing a paradise for each. Some of the numerous nearby walkable/bikeable attractions include Coors Field (home of the Colorado Rockies), Blake Street Tavern, Great Divide Brewing Co., Cherry Cricket and Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, a multi-level restaurant and live music venue. Nearby recreational options include Commons Park and City of Cuernavaca Park, which each offer riverside trails and shady picnic areas.

Canvas offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment and townhomes ranging in square footage from approximately 590 to 1,250. Smart-home capabilities include programmable thermostats and built-in USB ports to ensure residents remain connected. Apartment interiors are delivered with large, modern kitchens with islands and custom pendant lighting, custom cabinetry with under-mount lighting, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, ceramic-tile backsplashes, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds and oversized tubs. Many of the apartment homes offer expansive views of the Colorado Front Range, Downtown Denver and Coors Field.

Community amenities include a two-story, 24-hour fitness and training facility, pool and spa courtyard, social courtyard with outdoor bar and fire pit, resident lounge with study niches and games, rooftop sky lounge with indoor/outdoor seating and spectacular views of downtown and Coors Field, including a pet grooming room and bike wash. Residents also have access to onsite storage and bike parking, electric-vehicle charging stations and 24-hour package acceptance.

Canvas is LMC's seventh development in the Denver area. Others include Malbec at Vallagio, Beacon85, Parkhouse, Sync36, Strata and Radiant.

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

