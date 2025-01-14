New Location, New Icons - Aristocrat Gaming™ and Aristocrat Interactive™ to Introduce the Latest Gaming Content and Solutions for the EMEA Market at ICE's 2025 Barcelona Debut

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Leisure Limited ("Aristocrat") is set to bring an impressive portfolio of gaming content, solutions and technologies that combine land-based and online gaming, for the premiere year of ICE in Barcelona later this month. Aristocrat Gaming and Aristocrat Interactive will deliver a modern experience that highlights the company's commitment to innovation, connected experiences and player engagement for the EMEA market.

Aristocrat Gaming will display its latest lineup of top-performing games including Eilers & Krejcik's most anticipated premium lease game, Phoenix Link™, and core cabinet, The Baron™ Upright.

Featuring player-favourite mechanics, Phoenix Link™ is the next evolution of the international hit game, Dragon Link™, with all-new themes, features, and bonuses on the Neptune™ Single and MarsX™ Portrait cabinets. Additionally, and fresh from its North American debut, The Baron™ Upright cabinet brings with it impressive new technology for the region alongside a portfolio of new iterations of player-favourite games like Ju Cai Jin Gui™, and more. Mo' Mummy™, Fortune Harmony™, and Bao Bao Riches™ will also feature on The Baron™ Upright for the first time at the show.

"We're excited to showcase the latest line-up of content and hardware for the EMEA market," said Craig Toner, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "ICE is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our customers and display our comprehensive technological innovations and solutions to ensure they get the most out of their casino floor."

The strength of Aristocrat Gaming's cabinet portfolio will be evident in the company's booth which will be complete with show-stopping content and a diverse offering of form factors. New and innovative content for the MarsX™ Portrait will be on display, including Coin Trio Royal™, Crazy Chickens™, Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Wheel Blast™, Whisker Wheels™, Reign of Gold™, Ultimate Fast Cash™, and more. The MarsX™ Dual Upright will feature player-favourite brands like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Link™ and Diamond Age™ to round out the exhibit.

A wide portfolio of multi-games brings big action, including Aristocrat Gaming's Winner's World™ with over 30 games, Fortune's Choice™ with eight game titles from the Asia region, and the first original game made for the EMEA and LATAM markets, Royal Collection™.

Complementing the land-based content, Aristocrat Interactive will demonstrate its capabilities across online gaming, lottery and sports betting. With four of its key business units displaying content – Content & Aggregation, iGaming & Sports, iGaming White-Label, and iLottery – Aristocrat Interactive will bring to life the seamless player journey from land to online.

"The new frontier of connected experiences is here, and we are excited to showcase all that we have to offer at ICE for the first-time as Aristocrat Interactive," said Moti Malul, CEO of Aristocrat Interactive. "From the best-in-class content to innovative solutions and services, we're excited to engage with our customers and share our new offerings now available to help them on their online journey."

Aristocrat Interactive's connected experience will include a showcase from four of its go-to-market segments:

Content & Aggregation will highlight the strength of its engagement tools and its game roadmap with the debut of titles from crowd-favourite franchises including Mo' Mummy ™, Double Bubble ™, Jackpot Carnival Buffalo ™, and the legendary Secrets of the Phoenix Blaze ™, along with demos of content from its three in-house studios – Roxor Gaming, Wizard Games and Aristocrat Interactive.

™, ™, ™, and the legendary Secrets of the ™, along with demos of content from its three in-house studios – Roxor Gaming, Wizard Games and Aristocrat Interactive. The iLottery team is set to showcase its comprehensive solutions designed to enhance iLotteries' player engagement and revenue growth. The team will be on hand to help identify strategic road mapping for operators and host demos of NeoGames Studios' award-winning content for play.

iGaming & Sports will highlight its flexible, modular platforms including its fully customizable sportsbook platforming, full-service iGaming platform, and available managed services. Visitors can explore the solutions built to deliver unmatched speed, scalability and advancement player engagement tools, along with the ability to interact with self-service terminals.

The iGaming While-Label team will demonstrate how the division enables independent operators to launch and scale their own online RMG business through its various front-end and back-end solutions that cover casino , sportsbook, proprietary games, and game aggregation including customer support, digital wallets, retention teams, and 360 support.

Located in the Online Gaming Hall at Stand #2H30, Hall 2, Aristocrat Gaming and Aristocrat Interactive will show ICE visitors the power of combined content and solutions, no matter how and where players choose to play.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business division and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). The business is an industry leader in content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Gaming Systems. www.aristocratinteractive.com

