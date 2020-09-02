New Locking Lid Cubby Cover From Tuffy Security Products Adds Secure Storage to Jeep Wrangler JL Models

CORTEZ, Colo., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuffy Security Products makes it easy for Jeep owners to upgrade to secure storage with its heavy-duty Locking Lid Cubby Cover for 2018-2021 Wrangler JL (2 Door) and JLU (4 Door) models. Providing concealed and theft-resistant lockable storage, the #358 Locking Lid keeps tools and gear safe.

Tuffy Security Products' Lockable Cubby Cover Storage Lid (Part # 358) for 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler JL and JLU Models Tuffy Security Products' Locking Lid Cubby Cover in Open Position for 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler JL and JLU Models Offers Concealed and Theft-Resistant Lockable Storage

Components of the durable locking Cubby Cover work seamlessly with the original equipment design of 2018-21 Jeep Wrangler JL models to provide peace-of-mind protection for valuables. Constructed from 1/8-inch thick welded steel mounting plate, the design of the #358 Security Lid uses high-strength materials to protect against opportunistic thieves.

Tuffy's Locking Lid Cubby Cover is equipped with the company's patented rock-solid Pry-Guard locking system with a 10-tumbler double bitted security lock and accompanying key. Compartment contents are further protected by built-in weather seals and a continuous Pin-Lock welded steel hinge that withstands tampering. Tuffy Security Products enhances the #358 locking Cubby Cover for Jeep Wrangler JL models with a durable black powder coat finish that is crack and chip resistant.

Installation of the locking cover is quick and easy using standard hand tools and the supplied grade 8 steel fastening hardware. Adding the Cubby Cover requires no drilling, so in just a few minutes the Tuffy Locking Lid can be installed for added security when storing firearms and other important contents.

"The #358 Locking Lid Cubby Cover is a great upgrade for Jeep Wrangler JL owners that have essential gear that travels with them. Our superior locking system and the welded steel construction take the worry out of storing valuables in the vehicle," said Tuffy Security Products Marketing Manager Chip Olson. "Tuffy's superior craftsmanship takes organization and security to the next level so Jeep owners can enjoy the adventure at hand knowing their important items are secure."

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., maker of Jeep and truck soft tops and accessories. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

