New Logo Announcement: A-1 Limousine Introduces New Brand Identity

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-1 Limousine, the leading chauffeured service provider in the tri-state area, announces today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes have come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and further expanding its global reach.

"While our name remains the same, we made the decision to change our logo and website to better represent who A-1 Limousine is and what we bring to the ground transportation market.

One of the newest additions to the A-1 Limousine fleet, the 44-passenger luxury motor coach boasts the newly redesigned logo.

"A-1 Limousine is an instantly recognizable name in the area and in order to continue to thrive in the transportation business, we wanted to modernize and elevate the brand. We want our brand to embody the company that we have become," commented Jeff Starr, owner and president.

When designing the new logo, new visual elements were added to reflect the strength and history of the company. As a nod to the company's roots, the decision was made to maintain the signature purple color, a favorite of co-founder Marilyn Starr's. [She and her husband, Michael, acquired the company in 1964 when it was just four taxi cabs and 2 limousines.] Moving away from a traditional script font to a clean and modern block print was an important decision that the company felt matched the confidence they feel moving forward in the industry. The addition of a map pin between the A and the 1 reemphasizes the company's global brand.

"We are a company 'For People Going Places'…anywhere in the world. We wanted the new logo to highlight our full capabilities. So often when people hear or see our name, they think we only provide limousine services when our company offers so much more. From individual passengers to groups of 10,000 and more, we are able to effectively and safely handle the travel needs of all of our clients," remarked Jeff Starr.

In addition to the new logo, the company has completely revamped their website. With easy-to-navigate pages and simplified messaging, the website now offers clients a seamless user experience. New features will continue to be added to the site throughout the second half of the year as they continue to highlight their offerings and provide a unique glimpse not only into their company but the industry as a whole.

The evolved brand identity has been rolled out across all digital platforms and the latest additions to the fleet.

