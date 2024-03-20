New Logo, New Packaging, New Products & More!

Kent Pet Group Announces Updates for World's Best Cat Litter®, Breeder Celect®, and back 2 nature®.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Pet Group, a subsidiary of Kent Corporation (kentww.com), and the maker of World's Best Cat Litter®, is proud to announce the following news and updates at Global Pet Expo 2024:

New Visual Identity for World's Best Cat Litter®

World's Best Cat Litter® partnered with New York-based brand design firm, Little Big Brands, for the brand redesign.

The launch of the new visual identity celebrates not only a new logo, but also an entirely new packaging design, and much more. The effort involved in depth consumer research that led to a completely reimagined look with a clean color palate.

"As the No. 1 natural and sustainable cat litter brand, it's important to keep things fresh, which is why you'll see softer formula colors and lighter tones to reflect our naturally safe promise," said Brooke Tjaden, Category Management & Business Analytics Manager, Kent Pet Group.

Another new addition to the packaging design is the use of new cat imagery to reflect the brand's approachability and extenuate the emotional connection with consumers and their cats.

"The one thing that isn't changing, however, is our litter. You can still expect the same naturally safe litter you've come to know and love," said Tjaden.

In addition to keeping an eye out for the new look, consumers can also expect to welcome a brand-new product to the World's Best Cat Litter® lineup of naturally safe litter formulas.

Introducing Poop Fighter™

Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense is the first natural and sustainable cat litter designed to eliminate poop stink, not just mask it. The new product also was made with a Botanical Blocker™ technology that instantly blocks and neutralizes the stench.

"Our consumers needed something that was tough on smells, and we listened," said Tjaden. "This new formula neutralizes poop, urine, and ammonia odors, leaving you with a delightful light lemongrass scent. It will change the way you think about cat litter."

Available in 8, 15 and 28 lb. bags, Poop Fighter™ is coming soon to retailers nationwide.

Launch of U.S. Production of FibreCycle brands — back 2 nature® and Breeder Celect®

Kent Pet Group is proud to announce the launch of production of recycled-paper cat litters and small-pet bedding brands, Breeder Celect® and back 2 nature® , at its manufacturing facility in Muscatine, Iowa.

With manufacturing facilities already in Australia and the United Kingdom, the move means both litter and bedding products will now be available domestically for the first time.

Upcycled from 99% recycled paper with no harmful chemicals or additives, both Breeder Celect® (for cats) and back 2 nature® (for small animals) offer long-lasting odor control, are highly absorbent, natural, and non-toxic.

To learn more visit www.kentpetgroup.com/our-brands.

About KENT Pet Group

A subsidiary of KENT Corporation, KENT Pet Group manufactures and markets products for pet owners around the world. It uses advanced science to discover new ways of using natural ingredients to develop better pet products. Bestselling sustainable products strengthen the bond between people and their pets. Brands include World's Best Cat Litter®; and FibreCycle's back 2 Nature®, Breeders Choice®, and Breeder Celect®.

