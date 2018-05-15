New Logo Symbolizes Namaste's Evolution

Every detail of the Namaste identity was reworked to pave the path for the company's bold steps into the future. The new design addresses the needs of the digital platforms and gives different brands under the Namaste umbrella one coherent, visual look.

The designers revitalized the brand with an iconic symbol that crosses over to new divisions and ties the existing brand extensions together. The lotus flower of the original logo symbolized Namaste's holistic values and inspired the new icon. The designers created a modernized, electrified, and much more dimensional version of the lotus flower which reflects Namaste's transformation as a company. The invisible circle around the lotus flower becomes visible in an arch above it. This arch functions as a visual cue that brings together the various Namaste entities, brands, and its team, all spread across four continents.

The color palette was modified meticulously with a tight selection of turquoise, blue, and green tones to reflect the values of trust, transparency, tranquility, and wellness. The addition of fuchsia represents the edge and technology that the Namaste team brings to the fold.

Namaste's new appearance sharpens the impact of its individual aspects by giving them a new and modern element, while the new typeface brings lightness and elegance that meets the requirements of tomorrow's digital world. The text is clear and easy to read on mobile devices and smartwatches.

Beyond Vaporizers | Epic Legacy of Innovation

The new brand hopes to encapsulate all that Namaste stands for: ethical decisions, innovation, community driven approach, and breaking down social norms while promoting the legalization of cannabis worldwide. Namaste is staying focused on customer satisfaction where the company is always in the top one percent of online companies' customer-rated review scores. Namaste is instantly recognizable as a trustworthy vaporizer source and as it becomes everything cannabis, the new family of logos now allows customers to easily recognize each division as part of the trusted Namaste brands.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste comments; "We are very proud to reveal the new logo of Namaste because of what it symbolizes for our company. It was released on the TSX Bell Opening in Toronto Thursday, representing a new chapter in the company's history. Namaste Technologies is ready to become the number one company in the sector."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies is a global leader in the sale of medical cannabis consumption devices. Namaste has nine offices with multiple distribution centers around the globe and operates over 30 websites under various brands. Namaste has developed innovative technology platforms including NamasteMD.com, Canada's first ACMPR compliant telemedicine application. The company is focused on patient acquisition through NamasteMD and intends on building Canada's largest database of medical cannabis patients. The company's subsidiary, CannMart Inc. is an ACMPR Licensed Producer with a "sales-only" license, whereby the company will offer a large variety of medical cannabis sourced from domestic and international producers. Namaste will continue to develop and acquire innovative technologies which will provide value to the Company and to its shareholders as well as to the broader cannabis market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sean Dollinger"

Chief Executive Officer

Direct: +1 (786) 389 9771

Email: info@namastetechnologies.com

Further information on the Company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

NamasteVapes.ca

Everyonedoesit.ca

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-logo-symbolizes-namastes-evolution-300648216.html

SOURCE Namaste Technologies Inc.