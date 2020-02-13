New LoJack® Connect Family of Subscription Services Launches to Dealers and Drivers Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LoJack®, a brand of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and innovative automotive services, today announced the launch of the LoJack® Connect family of subscription services. Available nationwide this spring, the new LoJack offering rounds out the most comprehensive suite of inventory management, SVR and connected car services available on the market. LoJack Connect helps dealers improve the customer experience with advanced connected car services they can upsell to consumers to enhance profitability, while simultaneously delivering on the proven LoJack brand promise of safety, security and peace of mind to their customers.

LoJack Connect subscription services for consumers includes the LoJack® SureDrive™ connected car app and is offered in three- and five-year plans, that come with a limited period of complementary service. Like all LoJack solutions, the first bundle of LoJack Connect is focused on driver safety and security, and includes key features such as:

CrashBoxx ™ : Sends instant crash alerts to loved ones with trained U.S.-based agents available to help provide timely assistance and facilitate emergency response

: Sends instant crash alerts to loved ones with trained U.S.-based agents available to help provide timely assistance and facilitate emergency response Tripwire ™ Early Warning : Enables proactive monitoring and alerts the consumer of unexpected car movement, such as when it is being towed or stolen

: Enables proactive monitoring and alerts the consumer of unexpected car movement, such as when it is being towed or stolen Stolen Vehicle Location Assist : Provides trained U.S.-based agents to coordinate directly with law enforcement to help track and locate a stolen vehicle

: Provides trained U.S.-based agents to coordinate directly with law enforcement to help track and locate a stolen vehicle Virtual Boundaries : Allows consumers to set easily configurable boundaries that send notifications when loved ones arrive at their destination

: Allows consumers to set easily configurable boundaries that send notifications when loved ones arrive at their destination Speed Alerts : Enables parents to set a threshold and receive alerts if a loved one goes faster than they should

: Enables parents to set a threshold and receive alerts if a loved one goes faster than they should Trip History : Produces reports on past trips, locations, speed and miles traveled for business or personal use on any vehicle in the account

: Produces reports on past trips, locations, speed and miles traveled for business or personal use on any vehicle in the account Where's My Car : Delivers real-time location of your vehicle, whether driving or parked

: Delivers real-time location of your vehicle, whether driving or parked Destination Search : Displays integrated and searchable landmarks such as emergency rooms, gas stations, car washes, or other key destinations

: Displays integrated and searchable landmarks such as emergency rooms, gas stations, car washes, or other key destinations Roadside Assistance : Provides flat tire, jump start, out of gas, lockout and towing services

: Provides flat tire, jump start, out of gas, lockout and towing services ID Theft Protection: Offers personal information and data protection

LoJack Connect complements the existing LoJack Classic services. LoJack Classic SVR remains the industry standard, backed by proven technology, a reliable network and integrated solutions supported by deep and trusted law enforcement relationships spanning four decades. The LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System consistently delivers a 90% plus recovery rate on cars, trucks and SUVs, and over $1 billion worth of LoJack-equipped vehicles have been recovered in the U.S. alone.

In addition, LoJack® LotSmart™ is included with all pre-installed LoJack Connect offerings. With LotSmart, dealers gain greater visibility into their vehicle inventory to streamline operations with the ability to monitor vehicle health, schedule maintenance, and get alerts when vehicles leave and return to the lot.

"The new LoJack Connect family of subscription services delivers the most comprehensive suite of SVR and connected car offerings in the market for dealers and consumers alike. We are helping dealer groups nationwide significantly improve the customer experience with greater visibility into their vehicle inventory along with a valuable solution they can upsell to their customers for increased profitability," said Michael Burdiek, CEO of CalAmp. "For decades we have provided vehicle owners peace of mind and we continue to expand on our value proposition with compelling services. Whether collaborating directly with local law enforcement to locate a stolen vehicle or coordinating with emergency response personnel to provide crash assistance, we have the right LoJack service for all drivers nationwide."

For more information on LoJack Connect, visit Booth 3359C at the 2020 NADA Show from February 15 – 17, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About LoJack and CalAmp

LoJack is a brand of CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) and leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp and LoJack logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp, LoJack and/or their affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

