New London keeps cool as business heats up

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New London CEO Eric Rountree announced the acquisition of Cool Screen's assets and account base on March 16th, 2018. According to Rountree, "This acquisition fits right in with our 2020 vision for New London and its clients. We see windows and interiors as blank canvases that will help our clients express themselves both internally to their stakeholders and externally to their market. Utilizing shades and screens for windows and partitions is another creative way to convey the message and the brand. We couldn't be happier about the opportunity to learn from an industry leader like Coolscreen Graphics and to carry on and enhance the work that Cherie Simmons and her team have pioneered for the last decade."
ABOUT NEW LONDON
Founded in 1986, Alpharetta based New London Communications, LLC. specializes in providing customer-centric printing and marketing solutions in a variety of end markets including finance, banking, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, real estate and more. New London's marketing products and services leverage technology to help customers discover success. New London provides marketing consultation through execution; offset and HP Indigo digital printing capabilities; wide-format, interior graphics, signage and dye-sublimation printing; promotional products and corporate apparel to meet every budget; inventory fulfillment and logistics; company marketing stores; cross media and integrated direct mail campaign development; creative design; and event and trade show marketing solutions.
New London is headquartered at 343 Curie Drive, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005. For more information and to learn more about our integrated solutions, please visit http://www.mynewlondon.com, and connect with New London on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Pinterest.
