New London keeps cool as business heats up

Founded in 1986, Alpharetta based New London Communications, LLC. specializes in providing customer-centric printing and marketing solutions in a variety of end markets including finance, banking, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, real estate and more. New London's marketing products and services leverage technology to help customers discover success. New London provides marketing consultation through execution; offset and HP Indigo digital printing capabilities; wide-format, interior graphics, signage and dye-sublimation printing; promotional products and corporate apparel to meet every budget; inventory fulfillment and logistics; company marketing stores; cross media and integrated direct mail campaign development; creative design; and event and trade show marketing solutions.

New London is headquartered at 343 Curie Drive, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005. For more information and to learn more about our integrated solutions, please visit http://www.mynewlondon.com, and connect with New London on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Pinterest.

