New LongCOVID research launched by PolyBio's global consortium of scientists

News provided by

PolyBio Research Foundation

22 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Funding deepens research on persistence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in LongCOVID patients, launches clinical trials

MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyBio Research Foundation today announced the second phase of its LongCovid Research Consortium (LCRC), including the distribution of $15M to fund research and clinical trials.

Over a dozen institutions globally participate in PolyBio's consortium, including leading scientists from Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Mount Sinai, Yale, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). With its new phase of research, PolyBio expands the consortium's international reach, adding teams based in France, the UK, and Sweden.

Continue Reading
Consortium member and PolyBio Co-Founder Dr. Michael VanElzakker of Harvard University analyzing platelet blood cells from LongCOVID patients
Consortium member and PolyBio Co-Founder Dr. Michael VanElzakker of Harvard University analyzing platelet blood cells from LongCOVID patients

In distributing its second round of funds, PolyBio will invest in deepening research on persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the tissue of LongCOVID patients, covered in Nature. "Persistence of the virus in the gut is one of the biggest leads in the space," says Dr. Sara Cherry, the John W. Eckman Professor of Medical Science in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, whose team is working to identify drug combinations that can eliminate virus in gut tissue.

PolyBio will also fund UCSF to launch the world's first program to collect comprehensive tissue samples from LongCOVID patients. "The UCSF team contains people who made HIV/AIDS a treatable disease. These researchers rapidly pivoted into LongCOVID at the outset of the pandemic," says PolyBio President Dr. Amy Proal.

PolyBio's second phase of projects also includes funding for clinical trials evaluating HIV antivirals for LongCOVID, a top priority of patients. "If HIV antivirals have a positive impact on LongCOVID, the ability to improve the lives of patients is that much closer at hand, as these drugs are affordable and safety tested," says Dr. David Putrino, who serves as the Nash Family Director of Mount Sinai's Cohen Center for Recovery From Complex Chronic Illnesses (CoRE), which will direct the clinical trials.

"We've been waiting so long for hard-hitting clinical trials targeting the root causes of this disease," says Christy Collins who, like 18 million patients globally, suffers from LongCOVID.

About PolyBio

PolyBio Research Foundation is a 501(c)3 transforming how complex chronic conditions like LongCOVID are studied, diagnosed, and treated. PolyBio conceptualizes research projects that identify root cause drivers of chronic conditions and builds collaborative teams to make the projects a reality. PolyBio is supported by numerous donors including Kanro - a philanthropic fund to support open source scientific research established by Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum.

Media Contact
Amy Proal, President of PolyBio Research Foundation  
[email protected] 

SOURCE PolyBio Research Foundation

Also from this source

PolyBio Research Foundation receives $15M for extended Long COVID research and clinical trials

PolyBio Research Foundation receives $15M for extended Long COVID research and clinical trials

PolyBio Research Foundation has announced a $15M gift from Kanro: a philanthropic fund to support scientific research established by Vitalik Buterin, ...

Scientists detail current evidence that Long COVID is caused by persistent SARS-CoV-2 viral reservoirs

PolyBio Research Foundation is excited to announce a new publication in the journal Nature Immunology. The paper - written by 33 scientists - is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.