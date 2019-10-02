New Look Laser College Announces 2020 Laser Tattoo Removal Training Schedule

February 7 & 8, 2020 - Dallas, TX

March 28 & 29, 2020 - Dallas, TX

April 25 & 26, 2020 - Miami, FL

May 15 - 16, 2020 - Dallas, TX

June 6 & 7, 2020 - New York, NY

June 27 & 28, 2020 - Dallas, TX

August 7 & 8, 2020 - Dallas, TX

September 25 & 26, 2020 - Dallas, TX

October 3 & 4, 2020 - Orlando, FL

November 6 & 7, 2020 - Dallas, TX

November 13 & 14, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV

Each New Look Laser College course gives students the opportunity to experience extensive hands-on laser training with real tattoo removal patients. Students also learn laser safety, patient consultation, laser physics, assessing and treating tattoos, laser/skin interaction, aftercare, side effects, and using the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch . During an exclusive Business Development course section, Astanza marketing experts will share business best practices and strategies for marketing laser tattoo removal.

Upon completing an NLLC course, students earn three certifications necessary for a career in laser tattoo removal: Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) Certification, Laser Safety Officer (LSO) Certification, and Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Certification.

"We're so excited for our 2020 course lineup, and we're ready to hit the ground running," said Justin Arnosky, Astanza Laser VP of Clinical Education and department head of New Look Laser College. "It's rewarding to guide our students through each course and see them earn their certifications, gain confidence in a new skill, and see a number of them starting their own laser tattoo removal businesses."

NLLC students' professional backgrounds vary and include tattoo shop owners, estheticians, nurses, entrepreneurs, and other medical professionals. Entrepreneurs attend our course because they recognize the high demand and profitability of laser tattoo removal and are looking to start their own tattoo removal business. To make our course more accessible to non-medical professionals, we do not require any prerequisites for attending New Look Laser College.

All courses are now open to the public for the registration. Attendees can take advantage of special discounted rates by registering three months before each respective course date. Click here to view the full schedule and register.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Etherea MX, Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/ .

SOURCE Astanza Laser