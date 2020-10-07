New Look Laser College Announces 2021 Laser Tattoo Removal Training Registration Schedule

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Look Laser College (NLLC) , the leading laser tattoo removal training program and training division of Astanza Laser, has announced the official course dates for 2021. Established in 2008, New Look Laser College has trained thousands of practitioners, medical professionals, tattoo artists, and entrepreneurs worldwide on how to safely perform tattoo removal and build their businesses using advanced Q-switched laser technology.

New Look Laser College is hosting 11 courses next year in various cities around the nation, including their Dallas, TX headquarters, Miami, New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas. See the full 2021 course schedule below:

February 5 & 6, 2021 – Dallas, TX

March 26 & 27, 2021 – Dallas, TX

April 30 & May 1, 2021 – Miami, FL

May 14 & 15, 2021 – Dallas, TX

June 4 & 5, 2021 – New York City, NY

June 25 & 26, 2021 – Dallas, TX

August 13 & 14, 2021 – Dallas, TX

September 24 & 25, 2021 – Dallas, TX

October 1 & 2, 2021 – Orlando, TX

November 5 & 6, 2021 – Dallas, TX

November 12 & 13, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV

Each New Look Laser College tattoo removal training course is designed to educate students on how to perform safe and efficient laser tattoo removal treatments and, ultimately, start their own laser tattoo removal business. The two-day course covers many topics, including laser safety, patient consultation, laser physics, tattoo assessments, laser interaction with different skin types, detailed aftercare instructions, side effects and contraindications, and more. Students also receive extensive hands-on training and practice treating a group of diverse patients using Astanza Laser Q-switched technology.

Furthermore, NLLC offers an insightful Business Development and Marketing section to prepare students to run a successful tattoo removal business. Topics in this section include how to choose the right office space, the ins and outs of pay-per-click advertising and SEO, how to price treatments, and much more. Attendees will leave with the best business practices and strategies for opening a tattoo removal business or adding tattoo removal to their existing practice.

"Despite the many challenges 2020 sent our way, we're proud to say that New Look Laser College had another successful year of laser tattoo removal training and building businesses," said Justin Arnosky, Astanza VP of Clinical Education and Director of New Look Laser College. "We're continuously reviewing and updating our course curriculum to ensure our students are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to remove tattoos safely and effectively. I couldn't be more excited about the upcoming 2021 courses, and welcoming students who are ready to start their own laser tattoo removal businesses."

Upon course completion, NLLC students receive three certifications: Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) Certification, Laser Safety Officer (LSO) Certification, and Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Certification.

All 2021 courses are now open for registration and expected to fill up quickly. Special early registration rates are available for students who register three months before each respective course date. Click here to view the full schedule and register for a 2021 New Look Laser College course. For specific training and course questions, email [email protected] or call/text (281) 846-5890.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, EternityTSR, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/ .

