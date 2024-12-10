New Look, Same Exceptional Storytelling: Manley Creative Announces a Bold Rebrand

Arizona Agency Unveils Full Creative Rebrand and Plans For New Phoenix Headquarters

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manley Creative, a full-service agency specializing in video production and digital marketing, marks a new era by unveiling a full brand redesign that includes a modernized color palette, logo and website redesign, and sharp creative that will be executed across a multitude of mediums.

Manley Creative team gathers for client review in new office. Jim Manley, CEO and Founder, inside new Manley Creative Headquarters in Phoenix.

Manley Creative's decision to rebrand is led by Founder and CEO Jim Manley, who launched the award-winning agency in 2005. The move is not only a creative choice, but an initiative that places focus on the agency's mission, core values and evolution of production and digital services.

"When Manley Creative started, I was a one-man production shop who wanted to tell stories about businesses and the people who drive them," said Jim Manley. "Over the last 20 years, we've partnered with iconic companies and now operate in 23 regions worldwide. While we've embraced the ups, downs and growth that come with this dynamic industry, our mission since day one has been to tell compelling stories that evoke emotion. Manley Creative's rebrand marks a pivotal moment for the agency as it not only signifies our transformation, but also emphasizes our passion for delivering meaningful work for clients across the globe."

From U-Haul to Deloitte to AWS and a Fortune 500 aerospace company, Manley Creative breathes life into brands through authentic storytelling across a diverse spectrum of industries. A testament to the results and positive impacts in driving brands forward, the agency has emerged as a leader for localizing global campaigns for worldwide-recognized brands.

In addition to Manley Creative's rebrand, Jim Manley has purchased a new office building, where they have relocated the Phoenix headquarters. The building, located in an historic neighborhood adjacent to the Encanto Golf Course, showcases aesthetics of mid-century modern architecture while boasting an open office concept meant to foster team collaboration and creativity. As with its previous space, all creative services for clients will be completed with an in-house team, no matter how large or small the scope of the project is.

"Before finding this building, I had been looking for the right offices to purchase for my team for years," added Manley. "I wanted a creative space that had a good vibe, felt comfortable and inspired innovation. As soon as I walked into this building I knew instinctively it embodied everything I envisioned. It's the perfect space for a new era."

For more information on Manley Creative, the robust suite of services and companies they represent, visit manleycreative.com.

About Manley Creative: Manley Creative is a full-service global production and digital agency that specializes in unforgettable campaigns for transformative brands. Since 2005, the award-winning agency has blended the team's expertise in filmmaking, journalism, and digital innovation to create powerful storytelling that captivates its clients' audiences.

Inspired by the impact of the industries they represent, the team at Manley Creative genuinely cares about transcending expectations and going beyond traditional storytelling—they craft meaningful, strategic narratives that resonate with purpose to drive change and results. Brands that partner with Manley Creative can expect a dedicated team powered by effective communication, seamless execution, and the shared commitment to make the world a better place along the way. Discover why world-changing brands trust Manley Creative to bring their stories to life at manleycreative.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Hubach

480-236-7012

[email protected]

SOURCE Manley Creative