New Look, Same Great Park: Pleasant Valley RV Park Hosts Grand Reopening in May

HOWARD, Colo., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard, Colorado, welcomes an upgrade at one of the most sought-after RV Parks in the region. Pleasant Valley RV Park is thrilled to announce its grand reopening this May—and it's bringing some exciting new upgrades for the ride.

Cozy spots and great views are just two of the park's iconic features.

The top-rated family RV park has undergone a series of renovations designed to make every stay even more comfortable and memorable. Its varied accommodation offer includes 56 full-hookup sites with river, mountain, and nature views (and private access to the river for fishing), 2 fully-equipped airstreams for a glamping getaway, and 4 riverfront tent sites—all family and dog friendly. Added to this, they are unveiling a fully renovated 3-bedroom loft; a spacious and comfortable retreat with stunning mountain views. The 1-bedroom cabin has also gotten some love, with updates designed to make your stay feel warmer and more welcoming than ever. All new additions are available to experience beginning May 1st, 2026.

The facilities include a fully-equipped camp boutique, pergola swings for the little ones, a children's play area with a putting green, a community yard with flagstone patio overlooking the Arkansas River, showers and restrooms, a bark park, an outdoor meeting area with a covered patio and a laundry room. Guests can also enjoy WIFI hot spots on the grounds and access to BLM, hiking, ATV and biking trails right outside the park gate.

Perhaps the most exciting addition for outdoor enthusiasts is the new river access points strategically placed throughout the park. Whether you're casting a line, launching a raft, or simply finding a quiet spot, getting to the Arkansas River has never been easier.

"Pleasant Valley RV Park is Colorado's best-kept camping secret — all the beauty, none of the I-70 traffic, and just 15 minutes from Salida. These upgrades are our promise that every guest — whether new or returning — experiences the very best this valley has to offer," says Jessi Puga, Brand Manager for Pleasant Valley

To celebrate, Pleasant Valley RV Park will be hosting a grand reopening event in May, giving guests the perfect opportunity to experience all the changes firsthand.

To make a reservation or learn more about Pleasant Valley RV Park, go to www.pleasantvalleyrv.com or contact:

Lyric Love

(719) 888-4794

[email protected]

SOURCE Pleasant Valley RV Park