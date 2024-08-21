NEW Lounge Opens Flagship Location in Beverly Hills, Highlighting Beauty, Wellness, and Social Responsibility

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW Lounge, your ultimate luxury destination from the Philippines, is excited to announce the opening of its flagship location at the iconic Rodeo Collection on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Following a successful grand opening celebration on July 25, 2024, the Beverly Hills branch is now officially open to the public.

NEW Lounge

NEW Lounge is Beverly Hills' newest one-stop-shop for beauty and wellness. With lashes, the brand has expanded to include mastery in nail artistry, brows, and new beauty essentials for that perfect lifestyle. Our technology is developed in Japan and perfected in the Philippines. NEW Lounge merges the best technology and uses the safest products married with the hospitality of the Filipinos through a holistic customer journey.

At the core of NEW Lounge's mission is its commitment to their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in providing equitable livelihood opportunities to its lash specialists. NEW Lounge actively seeks out talented individuals from rural provinces of the Philippines, offering the chance to learn the craft of lash extensions. Once they pass rigorous testing, these specialists are assigned to one of the 20 lounges across the Philippines. Under the mentorship of well-established lash experts and with leadership training from the CEO herself, these women have the opportunity to grow their careers and support their families. Many specialists have used their success to fund family members' education, purchase property, and start businesses in their home provinces. Recognizing their invaluable contribution, NEW Lounge proudly refers to these specialists as the "Heart of NEW Lounge."

The grand opening event, attended by Todd Johnson, President & CEO of Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, distinguished partners from Japan, and notable personalities from Los Angeles like Nicole Young from the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset, and actress Francesca Capaldi and Alina Goncharova, marked a significant milestone for NEW Lounge. Media representatives and VIP guests witnessed the grand opening event, celebrating the fusion of advanced Japanese technology and Filipino hospitality that truly defines NEW Lounge.

"Our expertise in providing unmatched hospitality together with lash innovation from Japan is now available in Beverly Hills. We want more people to experience what we call the New Lounge Magic. This is something we perfected in the Philippines, and we want New Lounge Beverly Hills to be the one-stop-shop for beauty and wellness for everyone in LA," said Rachelle Bravo, CEO of New Lounge US.

Even before the opening, as the brand began their home calls appointments, they have already done the lashes and nails of big stars like Adriana Lima and Bella Poarch, adding to their roster of international icons like Bryanboy and Heart Evangelista-Escudero.

The Beverly Hills location offers a luxurious and personalized experience, featuring a range of services that include cutting-edge lash extensions, bespoke nail designs inspired by global trends, and comprehensive beauty and wellness treatments. NEW Lounge combines advanced Japanese technology with the warmth and care of Filipino service, setting a new standard in the beauty industry. And being in the center of luxury in Beverly Hills and harking back to the Philippine lounges where luxury comes 360, this becomes a full-circle moment for the brand.

