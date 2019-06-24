New #LoveMyCity Campaign Celebrates the Love People Have for Their Communities

"As local leaders, we know the emotional bonds people create with their communities have a powerful impact on prosperity and livability," said NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana. "According to research from the Knight Foundation and Gallup, the stronger the attachment of residents to their communities, the higher the gross domestic product growth. We also know that when people love someone or something, they will give their time, talent and treasure for it. As local leaders, we have to create cities that our citizens will love."

Through the national #LoveMyCity campaign, NLC is supporting local leaders' efforts to create more meaningful bonds between communities and their residents. Throughout the summer, NLC will share "love letters" from influential voices across the country showcasing the powerful connection people have to their cities, towns and villages.

The national campaign is supported by media partners and corporate leaders including AARP, Accela, CGI Communications, Clear Channel Outdoor and Smart City Expo Atlanta.

Clear Channel Outdoor will run the #LoveMyCity campaign on over 1,200 of its digital billboards and in its participating airports across the U.S. this summer. Additionally, Clear Channel Outdoor worked with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) to expand the reach of the #LoveMyCity message.

In November, NLC's annual City Summit being held in San Antonio, Texas will be themed #LoveMyCity in partnership with title sponsor, AARP.

