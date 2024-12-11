New Low-Carbon Technology Reduces Waste by 99%, While Cutting Emissions and Costs by 75% Compared to Landfill Disposal

With zero fuel required, Phoenix Waste's low-temperature plasma renewable energy furnace processes municipal waste at source, eliminates landfill transport, reduces CO₂ emissions, and exceeds EPA standards to transform waste management.

CHAUVIN, La., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Waste Solutions has developed a groundbreaking low-carbon waste management technology that reduces municipal waste by 99% without the use of fossil fuels. This innovative and solution processes waste at the source, cutting the need for long-haul landfill transport, reducing CO₂ emissions, and exceeding EPA standards. The result is a cost-effective and sustainable waste management option that is up to 80% cheaper than traditional landfill disposal, saving businesses and communities expensive landfill tipping and transport fees.

Phoenix Waste Solutions

"With U.S. landfills projected to be full in just 18 years and more than half of them being methane 'super-emitters,' emitting 40% more methane than reported, the need for sustainable waste management solutions is more urgent than ever," said Yuen Chan, Co-Founder and COO of Phoenix Waste. "Our technology enables communities and businesses to process waste locally, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and turning waste into a valuable resource."

Why Phoenix Waste's Solution is Different:

Non-Polluting and Highly Efficient: Phoenix Waste's zero-fuel furnace uses advanced plasma technology to thermally degrade waste at temperatures exceeding 2,000°F, reducing toxins typically associated with combustion. This clean process eliminates the need for auxiliary fuels, reduces carbon emissions, and exceeds EPA standards, producing 50% less CO₂ than conventional incinerators and 75% less CO₂ equivalent compared to landfills.





Phoenix Waste's zero-fuel furnace uses advanced plasma technology to thermally degrade waste at temperatures exceeding 2,000°F, reducing toxins typically associated with combustion. This clean process eliminates the need for auxiliary fuels, reduces carbon emissions, and exceeds EPA standards, producing 50% less CO₂ than conventional incinerators and 75% less CO₂ equivalent compared to landfills. Affordable and No Fossil Fuels: Phoenix Waste offers municipalities and businesses a cost-effective alternative to landfill disposal, saving up to 80% in waste management costs. The system operates without auxiliary fuels, ensuring a sustainable and clean process that eliminates carbon emissions typically associated with traditional waste-to-energy systems.





Phoenix Waste offers municipalities and businesses a cost-effective alternative to landfill disposal, saving up to 80% in waste management costs. The system operates without auxiliary fuels, ensuring a sustainable and clean process that eliminates carbon emissions typically associated with traditional waste-to-energy systems. Circular Economy in Action: Phoenix Waste enables the recycling of valuable materials like metals and glass, while repurposing the remaining ash into eco-friendly products such as pavers, reducing concrete use by up to 80%. Additionally, the process generates 30 kilowatts of electricity—enough to power 15 homes.





Phoenix Waste enables the recycling of valuable materials like metals and glass, while repurposing the remaining ash into eco-friendly products such as pavers, reducing concrete use by up to 80%. Additionally, the process generates 30 kilowatts of electricity—enough to power 15 homes. Localized Waste Processing: Phoenix Waste's portable furnace breaks down municipal waste, including plastics and food scraps, into just 1% of its original volume, allowing waste to be processed where it is generated.

This groundbreaking solution received the 2024 Neptune Award from the Ocean Exchange, selected from hundreds of global climate technologies for its transformative impact on ocean conservation. In October, Phoenix Waste's sustainable technology helped the Rougarou Festival in Louisiana achieve true Zero Waste status, processing three tons of mixed waste, recovering four cubic yards of recyclable materials, and converting the remainder into just 60 pounds of ash, which was then repurposed into pavers for the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

Phoenix Waste Inc. has gained widespread recognition for its innovations in clean energy and sustainable waste management, securing nearly $2 million in non-diluted funding, including highly competitive awards from the National Science Foundation and a contract with the U.S. Air Force. These accomplishments, along with multiple industry accolades, highlight the company's growing impact in the field and its potential to revolutionize waste management.

With commercial models launching Summer 2025, Phoenix Waste is helping communities, nonprofits, and businesses shift from landfill disposal to a regenerative ecosystem, turning waste into a resource while reducing costs and carbon footprints. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.phoenix-waste-solutions.com or contact Yuen Chan at [email protected] and (call/text +1 504 451 1339).

Media Contact

Yuen Chan

Chief Operating Officer

Phoenix Waste Solutions

[email protected]

+1 (504) 451 1339

www.phoenix-waste.com

SOURCE Phoenix Waste Solutions