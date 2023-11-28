New "Low Clearance" Collision Prevention Product Keeps Tractor Trailers off Parkways in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts

News provided by

GiraffeG4 Systems LLC

28 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GiraffeG4 Sentinel System has developed an App that will alert all commercial truck drivers with an audible alarm 100 yards before they are approaching the entrance to a commercial vehicle prohibited Parkway. Along with the alarm, the app provides a "Do Not Enter" sign on the screen at the location of the entrance.

Frank Nugent, an experienced tractor trailer driver from New York has developed and designed the App.

Continue Reading
Parkway Do not Enter sign
Parkway Do not Enter sign

Collisions with "Low Clearance" overpasses on Parkways are a common occurrence causing extensive damage to the overpass and roadways. Drivers and their companies can be responsible for fines and expensive road and overpass repairs depending on the extent of the damage or delays. Towing charges in New York State can cost as much as $10,000.

Solves this problem…
Truck drivers using regular noncommercial navigation apps can be steered onto Parkways in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Especially if they are inexperienced truck drivers, or, from out of town and not familiar with the extensive Parkway system in the Northeast corridor.

No additional driver distraction.
The GiraffeG4 Sentinel System is not a navigation tool, it travels underneath the route the driver is following. When the Parkway entrance is 100 yards ahead, the alarm sounds and the "Do Not Enter" sign appears on the screen. Subsequently, the Sentinel System adds no driver distraction, just a safety distraction when it is needed.

The GiraffeG4 Sentinel is built to integrate smoothly into any Truck Fleet Telematics System…
The GiraffeG4 Sentinel System will work with the Fleet Telematics System your fleet utilizes. It follows independently along with the route your truck is taking and creates absolutely no interference to existing systems.

GiraffeG4 Sentinel Tracking App has also accurately pre-measured and GPS located the "Low Clearance" hazards in NYC, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Connecticut. and the environs around those locations.

Contact:
GiraffeG4 Sentinel Systems LLC
Frank Nugent
www.giraffeg4.com
877 543 1087
368926@email4pr.com

SOURCE GiraffeG4 Systems LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.