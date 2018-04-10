New Low FODMAP Brand Partners with Hy-Vee to Bring IBS Relief to Midwest

FODY delivers a line of delicious, gut-friendly snacks, sauces, and cooking essentials that are all compliant with a Low FODMAP diet. The diet aims to limit the intake of FODMAPs, a type of carbohydrate poorly digested by the over 45 million Americans who suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and other digestive disease.

"We are incredibly pleased to partner with Hy-Vee," says FODY founder, Steven Singer, "They're on the forefront when it comes to identifying healthy solutions and, with over 200 dietitians on staff to offer guidance, maintain a commitment to offering their customers high-quality, nutritious options. IBS can be such a debilitating disease for so many Americans who may not even know their options. We're happy to be able to offer our products to more people through Hy-Vee."

"With April being IBS Awareness Month, we're happy to now offer our customers the FODY line of Low FODMAP foods that both empowers them to cook gut-friendly meals at home and gives them the freedom to snack on-the-go," says Aaron Wiese, vice president of HealthMarkets and health and wellness strategy for Hy-Vee.

Up to 75% of sufferers have reported a complete remedy of IBS symptoms by switching to the Low FODMAP diet. FODY works closely with Monash University, the industry authority on Low FODMAP standards, to test and ensure all of its products are Low FODMAP certified.

About FODY

Founded in 2016, FODY believes that success begins with your gut and is dedicated to creating a world of delicious, gut-friendly, Low FODMAP foods. Committed to helping us all smile inside and out, the leading Low FODMAP food company creates a delicious one-stop shop of snacks, sauces, and kitchen essentials for the 45 million Americans suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. For more information visit the FODY website.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 80,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

