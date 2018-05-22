New LumenMax 2835 LED Strip Light

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the availability of the LumenMax 2835 LED Strip Light.

"Our Line of LumenMax LED Strip Light is the brightest single-row LED strip light we have ever manufactured, and it's also the brightest single-row LED strip light on the market," said Jordan Brooks, President at Environmental Lights. "It is an exciting step forward in our strategic initiative to design and create cutting-edge LED lighting products that are optimized to meet specific performance needs of our customers."

The LumenMax 2835 LED Strip Light is configured with 240 LEDs per meter and has a massive luminous flux density of up to 6,600 lumens per meter. It is ideal for installations that require the brightest light output available. It is a great choice for fixtures, light bars and direct lighting applications.

This LED strip light utilizes CurrentControl IC chips, so it can be used in longer run lengths without any noticeable effects of voltage drop. LumenMax 2835 LED Strip Light is UL Listed, comes in 2-meter reels and is available in multiple CCTs ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K.

The LumenMax 2835 LED Strip Light is available for sale exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling 888-880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for five years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

