New LUMIX TS7 with LVF, Wi-Fi® and 4K Video and 4K Photo

The LUMIX TS7 features a 28mm wide angle 4.6x optical zoom lens (35mm equivalent: 28-128mm) and includes a new 0.2-in, 1,170K-dot equivalent LVF (Live View Finder) to easily capture subjects even under strong sunlight or with backlighting. A 3.0-in rear LCD monitor delivers highest-in-class 1,040K-dot resolution for approximately 100% field of view.

For video, the LUMIX TS7 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K video in 3840x2160 at 30p/ 24p in MP4. Taking full advantage of 4K technology, outdoor photographers will enjoy 4K PHOTO to capture perfect moments at 30 fps and save 8-megapixel, high-resolution photos. The LUMIX TS7 also includes the LUMIX Post Focus feature, which enables users to modify focus after capturing the image.

A newly integrated 20.4-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS sensor and the camera's advanced imaging engine enables high-speed, high-sensitivity image recording to generate high-speed burst shooting at 10 fps* in high picture quality. The LUMIX TS7 also provides Light Speed AF to capture the most fleeting shooting opportunities, ideal for outdoor adventures like diving, snorkeling, surfing, climbing, skiing and snowboarding.

The LUMIX TS7 ensures flexible shooting with built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity for fast, easy image sharing, also integrating a variety of special effects' options — Creative Control, Creative Panorama, Time Lapse Shot and High-Speed Video —adding creativity and fun to outdoor imaging. Beginning photographers will like the popular LUMIX Shooting Assist function iA (Intelligent Auto) mode to help shoot sharp, memorable photos and video. Plus, the camera's built-in LED Photo Light function illuminates the subject to help compose the shot even if the camera function is not activated.

Other new LUMIX TS7 features include:

1. Airtight, all-seasons design

Thanks to a minimum aperture area, rubber padding and reinforced glass inside the camera, the LUMIX TS7 features an airtight body to withstand water immersion, dust and sand. A reinforced body case performs flawlessly at depths up to 102 ft with water pressure resistance up to 220lbf. The durable TS7 can absorb drops to hard surfaces from up to 6.6ft in accordance with the "MIL-STD 810F Method 516.5-Shock" test standard. And in cold weather, all components including the lens unit can endure temperatures up to 14 degrees F. Specifically designed for active outdoor imaging, the LUMIX TS7 includes a compass and altimeter, all of which makes the all-seasons LUMIX TS7 the perfect camera for photos and video when fishing and camping in the spring; diving, snorkeling and surfing in summer; traversing mountains in autumn; and skiing and snowshoeing in winter.

2. New LVF (Live View Finder) and high-resolution rear monitor

The LUMIX TS7 integrates a new 0.2-inch, 1,170K-dot equivalent LVF (Live View Finder) to make it easier to capture subjects under strong sunlight or in backlighting and reduce power consumption in harsh conditions. Both the sensor and LVF are in a 4:3 aspect ratio, and the 3.0-in tempered-glass rear LCD monitor in a 3:2 aspect ratio, delivers highest-in-class 1,040K-dot resolution for an approximately 100% field of view. Image output between the LVF and the rear monitor is instantly switched with a dedicated button.

3. 4K imaging with 4K video and 4K PHOTO

The LUMIX TS7 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840x2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4* in addition to Full-HD 1,920 x 1,080 60p videos in MP4 (MPEG-4 / H.264) format with practical full-time AF.

With 4K video and 4K PHOTO, photographers can choose and extract single images from 30 fps video frames to save as 8-megapixel equivalent resolution photos. Three exclusive LUMIX functions integrated into the TS7 make it easy; 4K Burst Shooting, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. 4K Burst Shooting provides consecutive shooting at 30 fps,** which can be used like photo burst shooting. The LUMIX TS7 includes the LUMIX Post Focus function to select in-focus areas after shooting — a helpful feature in situations like macro shooting where severe focusing is required, or for changing expression by changing the subject in focus.

The camera's 4.6x optical zoom with POWER O.I.S. is also available in video recording to suppress hand shake, and an Auto Wind Cut function blocks most of the noise created by background wind. High Speed Video feature enables recording in HD (1280x720) at 120 fps/100 fps, and Time Lapse /Stop Motion Animation functions are also available.

4. 20.4-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

The 20.4-megapixel LUMIX TS7 integrates a High Sensitivity MOS sensor to deliver highest-in-class resolution. And its high-speed response achieves burst shooting at 10 fps* in full resolution with a mechanical shutter, 5 fps with continuous AF. Auto focusing is quick and accurate with its Light Speed AF. The LUMIX TS7 incorporates a high-quality 28mm wide-angle LUMIX lens with a 4.6x optical zoom (35mm equivalent: 28-128mm) in folded optics. Thanks to LUMIX Intelligent Resolution technology, the Intelligent Zoom is included in the LUMIX TS7, which virtually extends the zoom ratio to 9.1x equivalent, maintaining picture quality even when combined with the digital zoom.

5. Other

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) Connectivity

The LUMIX TS7 integrates Wi-Fi® connectivity for flexible shooting and instant image sharing with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with Panasonic Image App for iOS/Android, users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. GPS geotag can also be added on the photos after shooting.

AC/USB Charging

The camera's rechargeable battery can be charged via AC or USB.

Creative Control

The LUMIX TS7 is equipped with Creative Controls for 22 filter effects – Expressive, Retro, Old Days, High Key, Low Key, Sepia, Monochrome, Dynamic Monochrome, Rough Monochrome, Silky Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process, Toy Effect, Toy Pop, Bleach Bypass, Miniature Effect, Soft Focus, Fantasy, Star Filter , One Point Color and Sunshine. Creative Controls let users shoot and review filter effects, which can also be used for video recording.***

With the Creative Panorama, users can shoot a horizontal/vertical panoramic image by overlaying consecutive shots with filter effects like Expressive, Retro, Old Days, High Key, Low Key, Sepia, Monochrome, Dynamic Monochrome, Rough Monochrome, Silky Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process, Bleach Bypass, Soft Focus, Fantasy, Star Filter and One Point Color.

LED Photo Light illuminates the subject even while the camera function is not activated.

SDXC UHS-I Memory Card Compatibility

The LUMIX TS7 complies with SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for high-speed 4K video.

*Max.11 images.

**Max.29 min 59 sec.

***Not all filters can be used in video recording.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The LUMIX TS7 will be available in early summer 2018 in blue, orange and black with an MSRP of $449.99.

