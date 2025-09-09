New Luxury Apartments are Now Leasing at The Dylan in Bayonne

Skye Development brings the latest in elevated living to Bayonne.

BAYONNE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dylan, a brand-new luxury rental community by Skye Development, is now leasing. Once a historic schoolhouse, the building has been thoughtfully reimagined into 31 refined, modern residences. The Marketing Directors has been tapped as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

The Dylan offers renters a rare opportunity to live in a home that balances historical charm with today's conveniences. Its design preserves the building's original architectural character while incorporating sleek, modern details. Some residences– and the rooftop terrace– even feature a Manhattan skyline view.

This building features loft-sized one- and two-bedroom residences, with soaring 11' ceilings, stainless-steel GE & Whirlpool appliances and in-home vented washer/dryers. The expansive windows and open-floorplan design are unique in the Bayonne area, and add a bright, contemporary touch to these homes. Deluxe finishes including quartz countertops, carefully curated custom cabinets and plank flooring bring a sophisticated, modern feel to each space.

Featured amenities include a chic resident lobby lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a gaming space, a common laundry room, a secure package room and a virtual doorman intercom system. Residents will also have access to a rooftop terrace with outdoor dining areas and BBQ grills, a private parking garage, private storage and bicycle storage.

"We're thrilled to bring new yet timeless residences to Bayonne, while preserving the history of the neighborhood," said Mitch Burakovsky, President of Skye Development. "We're excited to offer a building with such a unique story, in a location that gives renters easy access to Manhattan without sacrificing that neighborhood feel."

"The Dylan is perfect for someone looking for modern convenience with an old-school style," said Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. "It's close in proximity to the 22nd Street Light Rail Station, making it perfect for New York or Jersey City commuters too."

The Dylan is not just conveniently located for commuters– it is located adjacent to Broadway, minutes away from essentials including CVS, ShopRite, several banks, the UPS store and a plethora of restaurants.

Be among the first to call The Dylan home! The Dylan's leasing office is now open. To learn more or schedule a visit, go to https://TheDylanNJ.com or call 201-499-0155 during business hours: Monday to Wednesday 10 AM to 6 PM, Thursday and Friday by appointment and Saturday and Sunday 10 AM to 5 PM. The Dylan is located at 25 East 22nd Street, Bayonne, NJ 07002.

