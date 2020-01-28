INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. is proud to announce The Vue, a brand new luxury apartment development in downtown Indianapolis, is currently taking applications for its 248 apartment homes.

Vue Luxury Apartments | Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis, IN | New Luxury Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis Indiana | Apartment Interior Vue Luxury Apartments | Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis, IN | New Luxury Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis Indiana | Apartments Exterior

The Vue is a band new luxury development that features 248 apartment homes and 21 distinct floor plans. This includes studio, one-, and two-bedroom units as well as executive suites ranging from 530 to 1,121 square feet. The entire project was completed in 2017 and features market rate apartment homes geared towards the growing downtown Indianapolis luxury apartment market.

The Vue is conveniently located in the Southeast corner of downtown Indianapolis and is within easy walking distance of the Julia Carson Transit Center, a multi-million dollar central transit facility that links all IndyGo bus routes.

The Vue is also located near a wealth of dining and night life options. Metazoa Brewing, a brewery which donates 5% of its profits to animal and wildlife organizations, is located across the street, while the popular Mass Ave District is just blocks away. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, and Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, are also nearby.

The convenient location of the Vue also offers residents easy transportation options via bus, car, or bike. In addition to the transit center the property is located next to Interstate 65/70 in downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, a $63 million bike trail that connects the entire downtown core, is less than two blocks away.

Residents of The Vue can enjoy a wealth of amenities at the property. All units offer granite countertops, black appliances, washer/dryer units in each apartment, patios or balconies, and spectacular views of downtown Indianapolis. Each apartment home also has smart thermostats and ample amounts of natural light.

There are several community amenities available for residents to enjoy as well. The rooftop deck offers a stunning skyline view of downtown Indianapolis and residents are encouraged to use the courtyard swimming pool. There is also a game room, theater room coffee bar, workout room, pet care studio, bicycle storage, and underground garage parking.

The staff of the Vue also regularly sponsors community activities for residents each month. This includes holiday parties, movie events, and more.

Residents who are interested in leasing are encouraged to visit The Vue's website or call (833) 318-9279 for information. The property is currently looking to fill open apartments and help new residents find themselves at home in downtown Indianapolis.

In addition to being located near the Mass Ave district, The Vue is located near the vibrant Fountain Square section, which features numerous restaurants, bars, boutique shops, and even a duckpin bowling alley. Downtown Indianapolis also features White River State Park, which hosts a series of summer concerts and other events throughout the year. The Vue is also located just 20 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, offering flights to 50 different cities each day.

For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site staff at The Vue.

Media contact:

Eric Baker

233161@email4pr.com

317-428-3858

SOURCE Vue Luxury Apartments