New Luxury Apartments on Prime Waterfront

The building is the largest, new waterfront apartment building in Alexandria and provides a multitude of spacious studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities. There are more than 50 floor plan options.

In keeping with the historic architecture of Old Town, the exterior of The Thornton is a timeless classic. Inside, the designs are luxurious and modern with unparalleled attention to detail—quartz countertops; walk-in closets in most homes; movable kitchen islands in some apartments; rich, wood-looking flooring; USB outlets; and keyless entry. Many apartments have views of the Potomac River and Hunting Creek and some have private outdoor balconies. Each unit has its own full-size washer and dryer.

Amenities include a dog grooming spa; outdoor pool; outdoor green spaces; gated indoor parking with guest parking; luxe lounges throughout with fireplaces and work spaces as well as nooks with televisions and a coffee station. Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces provide areas to host family and guests. And, there's storage for bikes and kayaks.

Outdoors, there's a multitude of green spaces and trails. Bike to Roosevelt Island, Old Town Alexandria, Mt. Vernon, and National Harbor. The trails are multi-purpose and great for a hike or jog with bird-watching opportunities.

There's also easy access to I-495/I-95, Route 1 and the George Washington Parkway. National Harbor is just across the Wilson Bridge from The Thornton with its 8 hotels, more than 40 restaurants, 160 shops and the recently opened luxury MGM National Harbor—hailed as one of the best entertainment venues on the East Coast.

No apartment building in the Washington, D.C. region has as much to offer as The Thornton. For those with an active lifestyle, The Thornton offers what few other residences can provide—outdoor waterfront trails and activities. Between the building's amenities, large floor plans and unmatched location, it is no surprise that The Thornton is leasing quickly. For information, www.thethorntonapts.com or 703-751-1047.

