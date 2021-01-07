New Luxury Dating App Is Gifting 50 First Dates And 5 Honeymoons

Truffle, and its transparent membership criteria, has already garnered high praise from several high profile members. One reality TV star from Netflix's Love Is Blind calls it "a great idea!" Another reality TV star from the Real Housewives of Atlanta says she hopes to "find [her] special somebody on there." Truffle Dating has been publicly supported by comedians, radio hosts, reality TV stars, celebrity exes, and other high profile members.

Potential members can download Truffle Dating on Google Play or the App Store. To claim their first-date dining experience, members should email [email protected] prior to their first date, or after their engagement to claim their honeymoon gift.

Truffle Dating is owned by RGUE, LLC, an Atlanta-based company founded by intellectual property attorney Joey Wallace in 2018. For more information please contact [email protected].

