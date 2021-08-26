New Luxury Leather Golf Bag, "The Kennedy Line", Redefines Style in the Sport

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sport that's defined by its popularity among the wealthy and powerful, it's difficult to stand out. Soul of Nomad , purveyors of fine, handcrafted, leather goods, have found the perfect way to do so with the Kennedy line of golf bags . A marriage of form and function, the Kennedy line, named after his President's supreme golf title and his fashion-defining First Lady, are modern classics. His impressive record on the course and sporting a 7-handicap at the peak of his golf career has made it easy to honor his name under the stylish and functionable Kennedy Bag.

A MODERN CLASSIC. A touch of classic modernity. Exclusively luxurious and handcrafted, Soul of Nomad presents a bag made for golﬁng rigors. Soul of Nomad's artisan spirit is evident down to the last stitch with attention to detail, traditional crafting methods, and fine leathers. Available exclusively with limited stock each year. A TRIBUTE TO AN AMERICAN HERITAGE. Sporting the name of the iconic, most fashionable President and First Lady of United States, the Kennedy Bag was created. Embossed by precious Italian calf leather and hand stitched by expert artisans, the golf bag was designed to carry your game to the next level.

"We are delighted to launch our unique Kennedy Golf Bag Collection, a first product where we joined forces with our Club Nomad members." said Nazym Ashina Son, CEO and founder of Soul of Nomad. "Hand-in-hand, club members and our designers and artisans worked together to develop something unique, recognizable, and functional to reflect the lifestyle of any modern-day golfer."

Soul of Nomad took on the task of creating an extraordinary leather golf bag after noticing that even high-end golf bags were made from synthetic materials and/or cheaply crafted leather. The market gap demanded that something was designed to feel classic from the moment it hits the links, and Soul of Nomad decided to be just that.

The Kennedy golf bags are hand-crafted in Northern Italy using the best leathers and components industry has to offer. They have ample storage capacities, including multiple zippered pockets for balls, tees, and beverages. Pockets for a mobile phone, scorecards, an umbrella, and towels are generous in size and in function. The zippers are silvered brass for long wear and are rust-proof, and straps and handles are double-stitched leather with carbon fiber finish leather elements. Ultimately, fashion demands to meet functionality & sustainability, so the bags are REACH compliant, meeting the highest European standards for safe chemical use in their construction.

With Soul of Nomad Kennedy golf bags are made-to-order with an annual limit of 50 pieces worldwide, each customer is curated by Soul of Nomad's concierge service. An option to customize the bag in various exotic leathers and color preference of choice is offered to the buyer, as well as initials.

"In a world filled with mass-produced products, we wanted to create something that was distinctive," Mr. Ashina Son said. "Every detail is perfect, guaranteeing that every time you step out to play your favorite game, you're quietly showing that you understand functional beauty."

Every Kennedy golf bag comes with a lifetime guarantee and a protective leather rain cover and a special travel cover bag to ensure preservation of the iconic item. Any quality or function issues are handled free of charge by an authorized repair team.

Soul of Nomad's Kennedy golf bags are the perfect essential for the discerning golfer looking to experience the perfect fusion of performance and luxury, and are eager to become family heirlooms.

Persons interested in this confluence of style and function, quality and grace, should go to https://www.soulofnomad.com/pages/kennedy-golf-bags to learn more.

Established in Silicon Valley, California, Soul of Nomad was created by Nazym Ashina Son and Nargiza Mashuri to create ultra-premium purpose-driven collections that unite people of action, who invest in real experiences, comfort and personal style. What started as a private access haute design house with a focus on the ultra-premium travel garments and accessories now also caters to the golfers of the world.

