New Luxury Travel Experiences for Sports Fans Revealed

"More than ever, we're seeing sporting events added to travelers' bucket lists," said David Guenther, president of Roadtrips. "Many consumers are eager to combine the excitement of visiting a destination with the thrill of attending a big sporting event to create that once-in-a-lifetime travel experience. These trips create life-long memories for people, as they bring together two of people's most desired pursuits: their love of travel combined with passion for sport. Now is the best time to start planning that ultimate vacation experience for 2020."

Featured itineraries include:

2020 Packages for The Big Game

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL: January 30-February 3, 2020

The final championship game in football is the single biggest sporting event in North America, and it is always one of the most memorable weekends of the year. Add in the appeal of south Florida and you have an exceptional combination. These luxury packages feature stays at top Miami hotels, including the Mandarin Oriental, admission to the NFL Fan Experience, preferred tickets in Hard Rock Stadium and event transfers.

Custom 3-Night Packages from $7,450 per person (based on double occupancy)

2020 Masters Packages

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA: April 6-12, 2020

One of the world's most recognized venues in sport, Augusta National Golf Club is on every golfer's must-see list. Fans have the opportunity to witness history in the making as the world's finest golfers converge in Augusta for this 72-hole, four-day contest. Luxury 2020 Masters golf packages include choice of Masters Badges (tickets), first-class accommodations near Augusta National Golf Club course transportation, on-site assistance and VIP hospitality options.

Custom Practice Round Packages from $2,375

Custom 2-Day, 1-Round Packages from $4,745 per person (based on double occupancy)

2020 Kentucky Derby Packages

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY: April 30-May 3, 2020

The Kentucky Derby is the original springtime sports party of extravagance, tradition, and celebrity. Travelers can experience the most exciting two minutes in sports with personalized, luxury Kentucky Derby weekend packages, which can include Louisville's best hotels, tickets to the Derby and the Kentucky Oaks, race day transfers, an arrival reception and attentive service from an on-site host team.

Custom Packages available from $3,405 per person (based on double occupancy)

2020 Wimbledon Championships Packages

Wimbledon, England: June 29 - July 12, 2020

Steeped in tradition, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis event in the world. Roadtrips' 2020 Wimbledon travel packages include first class hotels in London, prime debenture tickets, access to exclusive in-stadium restaurants and bars, full English breakfast daily and more.

Custom 2-night/1-session 2020 Wimbledon Packages available from $2,695 per person (based on double occupancy)

2020 Summer Games Packages

Tokyo, Japan: July 24-August 9, 2020

Luxury travel packages to this in-demand event include a great selection of first-class accommodations, including the Park Hyatt Tokyo and the Four Seasons Otemachi; daily breakfast; round-trip transfers between airport and hotel; onsite hosts and local assistance; pre-travel personal concierge services; and a commemorative gift package.

Custom 6-Night Packages from $10,545 per person (based on double occupancy)

Terms and conditions apply for all packages, and prices are subject to change without notice.

Roadtrips is an established leader in providing custom sports travel experiences to the world's most prestigious sporting events. Customers can choose from prime hotels, preferred seating options and a long list of other extras when booking their travel package. To make a reservation, please call 1-800-465-1765 (weekdays between 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM CST) or go online at: www.roadtrips.com/custom-trip-quote/ to receive a custom quote.

