New Lysol Daily Cleanser® Kills Germs Around The Home, Using Only Three Simple Ingredients With No Harsh Chemical Residue

Areas where your family hangs out the most are the areas that you clean the most. At Lysol, we know that healthier living starts with healthier surfaces – which are not just surfaces that look clean, but surfaces where cleaners have not left behind any harsh chemical residues. Made with only three simple ingredients, the NEW Lysol Daily Cleanser® leaves behind zero harsh chemical residue, so it's safe to use throughout the home with no rinse step required. Of course, Lysol Daily Cleanser® kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and can safely be used on baby pacifiers, pet bowls, toilets, doorknobs, food prep surfaces and more without rinsing.

"It comes as no surprise that the parts of the home in need of the most regular cleaning are also the places where our families spend the most time, like the kitchen," said Rory Tait, Lysol Marketing Director. "We know parents want cleaning products that are effective at addressing these high-traffic areas, but can also be used safely around their families. We heard you, and are excited to introduce Lysol Daily Cleanser®, which was developed with the safety of families in mind. It is approved for use throughout the home to clean up every day light messes, and provides the level of germ kill that makes Lysol a home cleaning go-to."

To bring the innovation to life and show consumers how Lysol Daily Cleanser® is safe to use in everyday food preparation surface cleaning, Lysol will launch its first-ever food truck, coming to New York City on Friday, May 11th in Union Square Plaza from 8:00am to 5:00pm. The twist? The food truck will only serve dishes with three-ingredients – a nod to the product's simple makeup.

To help educate consumers, provide further insight and cook up the three-ingredient dishes, Lysol will join forces with chef, author, television personality and mother, Alex Guarnaschelli. Alex will be on-site at the food truck, whipping up her custom, brand new, three-ingredient recipes to illustrate to parents that healthier eating starts with healthier surfaces.

"As a full-time mother and professional chef, working closely with food and food surfaces creates a heightened need for clean, safe, germ and chemical residue-free areas," said Alex Guarnaschelli. "I'm excited to partner with Lysol to introduce Lysol Daily Cleanser® which addresses this need."

Lysol, an RB brand, developed the innovative cleanser with three simple ingredients: water, salt and hypochlorous. Hypochlorous is a gentle, non-toxic, weak acid, but a powerful sanitizer that forms when salt water is electrolyzed. Once dry, it reverts to salt, leaving behind no other residues. Unlike other cleaning products, Lysol Daily Cleanser® is free from harsh chemical residue, so there is no rinse step required after spraying affected areas. It is safe to use on food contact surfaces, baby areas, toys, pet areas and even pacifiers.

Lysol Daily Cleanser® is available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit http://www.lysol.com/new-lysol-daily-cleanser/.

About RB:

RB is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose of providing innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives.

RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, K-Y, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 employees worldwide. RB is proud to lead the Save a Child a Minute campaign, which aims to eliminate child deaths from diarrhea, one of the world's largest killers of children under five.

For more information visit http://www.rb.com/us/.

*RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Alex Guarnaschelli:

Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-renowned American chef, cookbook author and television personality. After working under acclaimed chef and restaurateur Larry Forgione at his famed restaurant An American Place, Alex moved to France to study at La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy. Her culinary career began to flourish after spending four years at the Michelin three-star restaurant Guy Savoy and rapidly being promoted to sous chef at La Butte Chaillot. After seven successful years in France, Alex returned to the United States and quickly rose through the ranks to become a standout sous chef at Daniel Boulud's eponymous restaurant. In 2003, Alex became the executive chef at Butter Restaurant, where she thoughtfully curated an American menu based on her culinary choices and point of view. Alex is also well known for her recurring role as a judge on Food Network's Chopped and appears on other prime-time series such as Beat Bobby Flay, Iron Chef Gauntlet, Iron Chef America, Cooks vs. Cons, and Guy's Superstar Grocery Games. She earned her title as a Kitchen Stadium Iron Chef after winning The Next Iron Chef: Redemption and hosted her own cooking show s on the network. In 2017, Alex published a second cookbook, The Home Cook: Recipes To Know By Heart, and in 2018 launched Fix Me A Plate, a digital Food Network series in which the New York native takes audiences on an insider's tour of the city's best no-frills food spots. Alex currently resides in New York City with her daughter Ava, who is quickly following in her footsteps as a chef-in-training.

