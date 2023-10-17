New Maast and Fintainium Strategic Partnership Expands Embedded Finance Offering to Include Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable

Purpose-built platform frees software providers to focus on their core business

ATLANTA and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Maast, an Atlanta-based embedded finance provider, and Fintainium, a Jacksonville, Florida-based payments automation leader, announced a new strategic partnership. Their collaboration expands the range of embedded finance solutions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers to include accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP), allowing ERP providers to focus on the purpose-built aspects of their software.

Embedded finance is more than just payment acceptance; it seamlessly integrates end-to-end financial products within a non-financial software application. More than $9 billion will pass through ERPs and other business platforms by 2025.[1] ERP providers and other platforms need a strategy to unlock new revenue streams from payment automation and banking services.

Because of this partnership, organizations with complex payment automation and banking needs will be able to enjoy the best of both partners. Maast offers payment acceptance, business checking, payment/banking underwriting, performance marketing and AR. Fintainium provides AP automation, empowering ERP platforms with advanced money movement technology. Both companies will integrate these value-added services under the ERP provider's brand and within their ecosystem. A consolidated customer onboarding experience will reduce friction and increase speed to market.

"In a crowded marketplace, business software providers feel increasing pressure to uncover new competitive differentiators and service offerings, deepen customer engagement and smooth the overall user experience," said Chris Tonniges, CEO of Fintainium. "The ability to reduce costs and monetize payments and banking within their own ecosystem represents a seismic shift in the way ERPs can interact with and market to customers. Our integrated solution will keep users from having to 'swivel chair' across multiple platforms, significantly improving the customer experience and expanding revenue opportunities."

"ERP providers are among the most established and respected business partners for organizations across industries," said Maast CEO Tom Bell. "Through the power of embedded finance, businesses can super-charge their offering and customer experience. Maast and Fintainium provide an instant competitive differentiator."

About Fintainium

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fintainium strengthens the relationship between financial institutions and the businesses they serve by combining world-class money movement products with workflow, accounting and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium's modular platform works seamlessly with core banking and ERP systems. The single unified platform delivers end-to-end AR and AP automation, with embedded payments and trade finance. The "Power Console," Fintainium's integrated CFO toolkit, manages AR and AP, real-time payments, and back-office automation in a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.

About Maast

Embedded finance is hard. Maast is an embedded finance startup that aspires to remove tech and operational barriers so software providers can focus on what they do best – deliver hyper-verticalized solutions for business owners. Founded in 2022 to make true embedded finance attainable, Maast offers payments and banking – with more on the way – as features in software providers' platforms, under their brand. Maast is a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus Bank; banking products provided by Synovus Bank, Member FDIC. Visit maast.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we are helping our partners bank on their platform.

[1] Boston Consulting Group, "SMB Merchant Acquiring: Software is eating the world (and revenue pools), May 2022, pg 6.

